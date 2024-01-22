Open Extended Reactions

We have just about made it to the end. Twenty weeks of overreactions have led us to the NFL playoffs' conference championships, where our Super Bowl LVIII participants will be determined.

At this point in the overreactions season, we start to feel a little melancholy. There really isn't much overreacting left. At this point, drawing sweeping conclusions about the teams feels redundant. The game results are determining what these teams truly are and can be -- they don't need our help anymore. But it has been a fun weekly exercise, so of course we'll keep it going as long as we can. There are suddenly only three games left in the NFL season. It is not an overreaction to say we will miss it.

Jump to:

A potential key loss for the 49ers?

Macdonald set for a head coach job?

Lions built to beat San Francisco?

Love set for multiple Super Bowls?

Stroud to win MVP next season?

Bills still can't get over playoff hump?

The 49ers are in trouble next week if Deebo Samuel can't play