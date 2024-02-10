Open Extended Reactions

Our national NFL reporters have been on the ground in Las Vegas all week for Super Bowl LVIII, talking to execs, coaches, agents, scouts, players and other team sources. Of course, 49ers-Chiefs is the focal point of the week, as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy get set to face off on Sunday night. But there are many more wheels turning in the NFL landscape this week, and Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have the latest news.

What are people saying about the top free agents for next month? What about extension possibilities, trade candidates and fallout from the coaching carousel? And is there any early draft buzz ahead of the combine? Here is all the latest buzz, rumors and news that we heard this week.

Jump to the latest on:

Cousins | Prescott | Z.Wilson | Belichick

Commanders' draft | Patriots' draft | Sneed

Bills' moves | Reid | Chiefs' repeat quest

Fowler and Graziano empty their notebooks

Will Minnesota be able to re-sign Cousins?