          Super Bowl buzz: Latest on NFL free agency, draft, coaches

          Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
          Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN
          Feb 10, 2024, 12:00 PM

          Our national NFL reporters have been on the ground in Las Vegas all week for Super Bowl LVIII, talking to execs, coaches, agents, scouts, players and other team sources. Of course, 49ers-Chiefs is the focal point of the week, as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy get set to face off on Sunday night. But there are many more wheels turning in the NFL landscape this week, and Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have the latest news.

          What are people saying about the top free agents for next month? What about extension possibilities, trade candidates and fallout from the coaching carousel? And is there any early draft buzz ahead of the combine? Here is all the latest buzz, rumors and news that we heard this week.

          Jump to the latest on:
          Cousins | Prescott | Z.Wilson | Belichick
          Commanders' draft | Patriots' draft | Sneed
          Bills' moves | Reid | Chiefs' repeat quest
          Fowler and Graziano empty their notebooks

          Will Minnesota be able to re-sign Cousins?