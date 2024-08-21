Open Extended Reactions

My first job at ESPN -- a long, long time ago -- was as the NFC East blogger. This was back when we had a different writer assigned to each of the eight divisions, as opposed to each of the 32 NFL teams. It taught me a lot about the way the league is structured and the way fans of specific teams view it -- fans can get myopic about the division in which their team plays. They certainly get protective.

So each year, as a way of stirring up some of that divisional pride, I like to rank the eight divisions against each other as we get close to the start of the season. I start with our Football Power Index (FPI) ratings as a guide, but I try to look into the places where the FPI might turn out to be off -- including injuries/depth concerns, a coaching staff change or just a good, old-fashioned difference of opinion -- and I reserve the right to pivot off the FPI rankings on my own list.

Last year, the FPI rated the AFC East far and away as the top division, and so did I. But neither I nor the FPI foresaw Aaron Rodgers' injury or how dismal the Patriots would be in what turned out to be Bill Belichick's final season in New England. The AFC North ranked fourth in the FPI last year, but I rated it second and was, I believe, vindicated when all four of that division's teams finished with winning records (and three of them made the playoffs).

Let's get to it. I present my 2024 preseason division rankings.

Jump to a division ...

AFC: East | West | North | South

NFC: East | West | North | South