Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2024 NFL regular season at the New York Giants on Sept. 8 at MetLife Stadium.

At some positions, their core roster looks much different than it did when training camp began. The Vikings have overhauled the cornerback position, most notably by signing veteran Stephon Gilmore. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, was lost for the season after just one preseason appearance because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Vikings:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall