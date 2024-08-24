        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Minnesota Vikings final 2024 53-man roster projection

          Stephon Gilmore is one of two likely starting cornerbacks the Minnesota Vikings added during training camp. AP Photo/Dave Campbell
          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterAug 24, 2024, 08:09 PM
            Close
              Kevin Seifert is a staff writer who covers the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL at ESPN. Kevin has covered the NFL for over 20 years, joining ESPN in 2008. He was previously a beat reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Washington Times. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia. You can follow him via Twitter @SeifertESPN.
            Follow on X

          The Minnesota Vikings open the 2024 NFL regular season at the New York Giants on Sept. 8 at MetLife Stadium.

          At some positions, their core roster looks much different than it did when training camp began. The Vikings have overhauled the cornerback position, most notably by signing veteran Stephon Gilmore. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, was lost for the season after just one preseason appearance because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Vikings:

          QUARTERBACKS (3): Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall