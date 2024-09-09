Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- You think you were excited for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season? You weren't nearly as excited as us. That's because Week 1 is the overreaction Super Bowl, baby.

If you just watched the early-window games Sunday and let yourself forget there are still 17 more weeks to go, you might be thinking the Bengals are toast, the Falcons need to bench Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr., Sam Darnold is an MVP candidate and the Saints are going to the Super Bowl. All patently absurd takes, of course, but this is what we live for in this overreactionary weekly space, where we judge a few potential takeaways from the weekend's games as legitimate or irrational.

Let's start with a team that won Sunday without scoring a touchdown ... because why not?

Justin Fields will keep the Steelers' starting quarterback job all season