THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said Tuesday he is "feeling really good" as he returned to a full team practice for the first time this offseason and continues to rehab his ankle.

"I was really hoping to challenge to come back and be a part of last year still," Kupp said. "Unfortunately, things can't work out that way."

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain during the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last season and needed to undergo surgery, which required him to miss the remainder of the year. He finished the 2022 season with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Kupp, however, said the reason for getting the surgery was with the intention to return to play. The Rams finished last season with a 5-12 record.

"It does feel like it when you get hurt, that season kind of drags on forever," Kupp said. "There's never really a stopping point ... [I'm] still rehabbing, still doing all that stuff so it gets long."

On Tuesday, Kupp, who reiterated that the rehab is still ongoing, spent his time at practice away from team runs and position drills, instead working with a trainer on running routes, sprinting around cones and pushing a wheeled sled around. Though he has worked out at the team facility, Kupp had not previously attended OTAs and been around for a full team practice until Tuesday, in part, due to the birth of his third child with his wife, Anna.

"I love these guys here, but I had to be with my family," Kupp said. "I'm very glad to be back, but I have no regrets about that."

When asked if he's cleared to participate in full speed drills and play, Kupp said he wasn't sure and left the decision up to the Rams' medical team.

"Playing football, you can't simulate this stuff. So I don't know if we'll really know," Kupp said. "I feel right now we've been pushing it pretty hard. I feel like I'm asking for more, wanting to do more and feeling like you're getting held back versus feeling like they're pushing you to do more. We're in a good place now where I feel like I want to get out there and play."

For now, Kupp will bide his time and continue to ramp his body back up to game speed. Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't too upset about that, either. Wth the amount of roster turnover and influx of young players - and wide receivers - the Rams have had, Kupp's absence has served as an opportunity for those wideouts.

"It's allowed guys like Tutu Atwell to really shine bright," McVay said. "You're getting reps for guys like [rookie] Puka Nacua, Van Jefferson, Austin Trammell ... you're getting a chance to evaluate some guys in spots that maybe they wouldn't get reps or opportunities at otherwise."

Don't get McVay wrong, though. Having Kupp back on the field, he said, is like having an extension of the coaching staff and bodes well for the developing youth movement the Rams are having to adapt to as they prepare for the upcoming season.