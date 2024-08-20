Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- After injuring his hamstring during a practice last week, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs is "trending the right way" to play in Week 1, coach Dan Campbell said.

Campbell expects the second-year star to return to practice next week following Detroit's final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 24.

"He's trending the right way," Campbell said ahead of Tuesday's practice. "Wish we had more practice with him, but as far as the health of it, he is healing and he's on schedule to be back and get his legs back under him and we'll see where he's at."

Gibbs, 22, exited the Aug. 12 night practice early to be evaluated for a leg injury, although it was unclear what happened on the play.

As a rookie in 2023, he played a pivotal role in the offense while rushing for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 316 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Detroit has been bitten by the injury bug recently as Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta (hamstring), OT Dan Skipper (ankle), OG Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), LB Malcolm Rodriguez, and rookie DBs Terrion Arnold (pectoral) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) have all been injured.

However, Campbell anticipates them being ready ahead of the season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

"Our plan is to get him going next week," Campbell said of Gibbs. "He's trending the right way, and we're hoping the day after the Pittsburgh game, I think we're going to get a lot of guys back, hopefully Sunday, and hopefully they'll get in next week's practice before Rams and then we'll do Rams practice."