MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.-- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Cloudy futures: Wide receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson are under contract for next season, but that doesn't mean the Adams-Wilson tandem will ride again.

Adams said his future with the Jets is "a great question, and I truly don't have the answer to it right now." He cited his contract situation ($38.4 million cap charge in 2025) and Aaron Rodgers' uncertain status as factors in his decision. He and Rodgers are very close. If Rodgers is gone, which is likely, it sounds like Adams might want out, too.

Wilson said the outcome of the Rodgers saga will have no bearing on his loyalty to the organization.

"No impact. No impact," Wilson told ESPN. "I've been here with Aaron, and I've been here without him. No impact."

A receiver's livelihood can heavily depend on the quality of his quarterback. For Wilson, who is under contract through 2026 (counting his fifth-year option), it's especially important. That's because he's eligible for a new contract in 2025, and the Jets' QB choice will affect his earning power if he doesn't get an extension before the start of the season.

Some players in his position would ask for a trade, looking for a greener pasture. At this point, there's no indication that Wilson is thinking that way, but know this: He's frustrated by the losing and the dysfunction on offense. Rodgers, 41, hasn't performed up to expectations, one of many issues on offense.

"Whoever they send me out there with, I'm going to put my best foot forward and try to show that I belong, that I'm one of the guys in this league that's a great player," Wilson said, alluding to the 2025 quarterback situation. "So I just have to figure out a way to prove that. I thought it would be easier this year. It hasn't been."

Asked why it hasn't worked out, Wilson didn't offer any specifics, saying only he prepared well for the season and it just hasn't clicked on offense. He has 74 receptions and 763 yards, which means he's on pace to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 80 catches and 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. The others: Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas.

Did someone say Pro Bowl?

"I don't see that happening," Wilson said. "Maybe if the season ended after Week 7."

Like everything else with the Jets, Wilson's production has tailed off -- 14 catches, 100 yards, zero touchdowns in the last three games.

As for Adams, he controls his own destiny. With a prohibitive cap charge, he'll have to renegotiate his contract to return in 2025. If he balks, the Jets will have no choice but to release him, and he'd be a free agent.

The New York Jets have to make a decision on what they want to do with wide receivers Davante Adams, left, and Garrett Wilson in the offseason.

2. Did you know? The Jets have produced a league-low five pass plays of at least 30 yards, none in the last three games. That's hard to fathom, considering the skill-position talent.

3. Weird slump: Rodgers has 34 consecutive starts with fewer than 300 passing yards, the longest active streak in the NFL (no other quarterback has an active streak of at least 20 starts) and 22 games more than his previous long (2015-2016).

He's aware of drought, and it bothers him.

"It's a weird one, for sure," Rodgers said. "[I'd] love to get rid of that one, but there's a lot of stats that I've been on the right side of. That one is not one of my favorites, for sure."

4. It's all relative: Rodgers is having a disappointing year by most standards, yet, he's having one of the best statistical seasons in franchise history. He's on pace for 27 touchdown passes and 3,721 yards, which would rank third and fifth, respectively, on the single-season list. His current QBR (48.2) ranks fifth.

Of course, this is more of a commentary on the Jets' sad history than it is a compliment for Rodgers. It also disproves the popular narrative that was circulating after he arrived in 2023. The Jets' roster was so good, people said, that all they need is an average season from Rodgers. Well, how does that look now?

5. Triple the fun: Irvin Charles made one of the best plays of the season last week, and it didn't get that much attention. A gunner on punt coverage, he defeated a triple-team, raced downfield and made the tackle. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said he's never seen anything like that before.

"Irv's had a monster year," Boyer said. "If you can find me a better special teamer in this league, I'd like to see it."

Charles said it was the first time he encountered a triple-team.

"In the back of my mind, I'm like, 'How can I make sure they don't do this again?' Because you have to win, right?" he said. "So I won. And after that one, they didn't do that again."

The Jets believe Charles is Pro Bowl-worthy.