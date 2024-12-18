Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have signed former Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara's status for Monday's game against the Packers is currently unknown after he left Sunday's game because of a groin injury.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick out of LSU, was waived by the Chiefs on Monday. He did not play in a game for the Chiefs this season after starting the season on the non-football illness list.

During his time with the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire missed some practices as a result of PTSD that partially stems from a 2018 incident while he was at LSU.

Two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item when one of them fatally shot an 18-year-old man attempting to rob them, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said. The police didn't identify the players, but The Associated Press reported that Edwards-Helaire was one of them.

Drafted 32nd overall by the Chiefs in 2020, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie but fell down the depth chart in his four seasons with the Chiefs, rushing for only 223 yards and a touchdown last year.

The 25-year-old running back won a national championship at LSU in 2019 and two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He had 16 carries for 110 yards and caught five passes for 54 yards in LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the national championship game at the Caesars Superdome.