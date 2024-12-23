Open Extended Reactions

With the Green Bay Packers looking to win their fifth game in their past six outings on "Monday Night Football," quarterback Jordan Love is pulling out all the stops -- including leaning into unconventional trends.

Back in September, a TikTok user pointed out that Love's play has often peaked around Toyotathon -- a promotion Toyota runs from mid-November to early January every year -- each of the past few seasons. Lo and behold, as Toyotathon rolled around again, Love started dealing.

People took notice. Including, evidently, Love himself.

On Monday morning, Love took to Instagram to confirm a partnership with Toyota, promoting none other than the event that has coincided with his strong play. The post was complete with the hashtag #CarspiracyTheory.

Since Nov. 17, the Packers' first game since the start of the most recent edition of Toyotathon, Love has thrown for eight touchdowns against just one interception. Green Bay is 4-1 in that stretch, and it will look to improve that mark Monday night against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.