2026 NFL combine: Intense faces and unforgettable expressions

The 2026 NFL scouting combine once again transformed Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis into the epicenter of offseason with over 300 top prospects set to participate.
The invitation-only showcase gives players the chance to perform in front of team executives, coaches and evaluators, testing their speed, strength and explosiveness in drills like the 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical leap.
It also means bright lights and nonstop cameras, documenting every rep, reaction and raw moment -- from laser-focused stares to split-second expressions that quickly become near-unforgettable.
As the next wave of NFL hopefuls made their case in Indianapolis, here are some of the most memorable images from the 2026 combine.
Day 1: Thursday
Lee Hunter
The Texas Tech defensive tackle clocked an official 5.18-second 40-yard dash. The Mobile, Alabama, native also posted a 21.5-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot, 4-inch broad jump.
In between drills, he showed just as much comfort in front of the cameras as he did on the field, flashing personality and soaking in the spotlight.
.@TexasTechFB DT Lee Hunter absolutely loves the camera— NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2026
Zane Durant
Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant turned heads with his speed in Indianapolis, running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash.
For context, Durant's time in the 40 was faster than the 40-yard dash marks once posted by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott-- not bad company for a defensive tackle.
DeMonte Capehart
The South Carolina native and Clemson standout delivered a steady combine showing, running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash. Capehart, who started just 12 games across six seasons (57 appearances) added a 33.5-inch vertical and an 8-foot, 11-inch broad jump at 6-foot-5, 313 pounds.