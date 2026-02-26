2026 NFL combine: Intense faces and unforgettable expressions

Stephen A. Smith can't believe Dan Orlovsky doesn't have Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 pick heading into the 2026 NFL draft. (2:04)

The 2026 NFL scouting combine once again transformed Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis into the epicenter of offseason with over 300 top prospects set to participate.

The invitation-only showcase gives players the chance to perform in front of team executives, coaches and evaluators, testing their speed, strength and explosiveness in drills like the 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical leap.

It also means bright lights and nonstop cameras, documenting every rep, reaction and raw moment -- from laser-focused stares to split-second expressions that quickly become near-unforgettable.

As the next wave of NFL hopefuls made their case in Indianapolis, here are some of the most memorable images from the 2026 combine.

Day 1: Thursday

Lee Hunter of the Texas Tech Red Raiders participates in the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Texas Tech defensive tackle clocked an official 5.18-second 40-yard dash. The Mobile, Alabama, native also posted a 21.5-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot, 4-inch broad jump.

In between drills, he showed just as much comfort in front of the cameras as he did on the field, flashing personality and soaking in the spotlight.

Zane Durant of the Penn State Nittany Lions participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant turned heads with his speed in Indianapolis, running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash.

For context, Durant's time in the 40 was faster than the 40-yard dash marks once posted by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott-- not bad company for a defensive tackle.

Demonte Capehart of the Clemson Tigers participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The South Carolina native and Clemson standout delivered a steady combine showing, running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash. Capehart, who started just 12 games across six seasons (57 appearances) added a 33.5-inch vertical and an 8-foot, 11-inch broad jump at 6-foot-5, 313 pounds.