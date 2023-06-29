Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn is out six months with a ruptured Achilles, according to multiple reports.

Quinn was injured this week while training and the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft will miss the start of the 2023 regular season, Sportsnet reported Thursday.

Quinn, 21, had 37 points (14 goals) last season with Buffalo, playing 75 games.

The injury could push Matthew Savoie, another right winger and the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft, into a prominent role to begin the season.

Savoie had 185 total points the past two seasons with the Winnipeg Ice (WHL).