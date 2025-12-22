Fantasy hockey pickups: Add John Gibson, Thatcher Demko to your lineup immediately

Open Extended Reactions

It whips by, doesn't it? While puck-drop on the 2025-26 season feels not long ago, here we now are staring down the NHL's holiday break. Approaching the campaign's mid-way mark, this mini respite offers fantasy managers the opportunity to properly take stock and amend rosters where necessary. But, before then, we need to get through this oddly-scheduled week.

Eighteen teams play on the most heavily scheduled nights, Tuesday and Saturday. With 13 contests on both slates, maximizing games-played shouldn't be an issue. On the other hand, Monday and Sunday, featuring four and five tilts respectively, presents a greater challenge in getting the most fantasy bang from your roster.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

In last week's in-depth look at streamers , we discuss how hooking up with some promising performers from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, and Tampa Bay Lightning -- who all compete this week when most other sides are idle -- could offer your fantasy squad an extra boost by optimizing your lineup. A handful, listed below, could also prove valuable over the longer haul.

On the flip side, the Utah Mammoth and Winnipeg Jets compete only once this week. If you've been thinking about kicking an underperformer like Cole Perfetti to the fantasy curb, now would be the time.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch

Forwards

Boone Jenner, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.9 FPPG, 78.4% available): Blocking shots and throwing his body around more regularly than most, Jenner will habitually net you a respectable fantasy figure in ESPN standard leagues. Then, on more special occasions, he'll blow the doors off by also contributing to the scoresheet. Like against Anaheim last week (4.2 fantasy points) and Ottawa (4.1) a few days before that. Make sure the physical forward is on your roster before Monday's visit to L.A.

Ryan Hartman, F, Minnesota Wild (1.7 FPPG, 89.0% available): It's been awhile, but we've seen such numbers from 31-year-old in the past. Bumped to Minnesota's top unit with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, the center has five goals and two helpers in his most recent six contests. Grab him up before your league competition notices what's going on with Hartman and the rest of the Wild these days.

Chandler Stephenson, F, Seattle Kraken (1.6 FPPG, 86.2% available): Ahead of Monday's date in Anaheim, Tuesday's in L.A., and home meeting versus the Flyers Sunday, I'm all over Seattle's more productive skaters at present. Like Stephenson, who's riding an eight-game point streak with five goals and four assists. He's found the back of the net in four-straight! Never even mind the Kraken's fantasy-friendly schedule; Seattle's hottest forward should be scooped up regardless.

Collin Graf, F, San Jose Sharks (1.5 FPPG, 92.6% available): The 23-year-old sophomore is having the best time playing with Macklin Celebrini these days. Rifling home six goals and pitching in three assists, Graf is averaging 2.8 fantasy points/game through his past eight. If not today, consider snagging him before next week's more conventional schedule.

See also:

Defense

play 0:42 Esa Lindell scores goal for Stars Esa Lindell scores goal vs. Jets

Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars (1.9 FPPG, 51.3% available): The Stars defender blocks more shots than just about anyone else, and pitches in enough offense to further justify the fantasy relationship. He should be rostered in all but the shallowest of ESPN standard leagues.

See also:

Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken (1.7 FPPG, 57.7% available)

Goaltenders

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

John Gibson, G, Detroit Red Wings (1.5 FPPG, 78.5% available): Now, this is the version of the former Duck the Red Wings were hoping to get following last summer's trade. After an awful November (.853 SV%), the veteran netminder has since managed to brush off his pads and string together seven-straight wins (.934 SV%), including two shutouts. This week's tilts with Dallas and Carolina, before next Sunday's game against Toronto, will go a long way in showing us whether Gibson can swing with the best. He's the league's hottest fantasy netminder right now.

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks (2.7 FPPG, 37.6% available): After a wobbly one-game warm-up against the Sabres, Demko has played superbly for the Canucks since returning from a lower-body injury. Holding the Islanders and Devils to a single goal each, and shutting out the Rangers entirely, Vancouver's No. 1 is now riding a three-game win streak. If interested in bolstering your fantasy goaltending corps, grab him before the Canucks visit Philadelphia on Monday.

Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators (1.1 FPPG, 55.3% available): The Senators are altogether better with a healthy Thomas Chabot back on the ice, including their No. 1 netminder. Winner of four straight, Ullmark is entering the new year with extra bounce in his step. Plus, a much more robust fantasy points average.

Short-term streamers

Jet Greaves, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (0.8 FPPG, 89.0% available): Gifted an extended holiday break, the Blue Jackets face the Kings Monday, then don't see action again until Sunday's date with the Islanders. Columbus's young goalie presents as a solid streaming option on both occasions, particularly in leagues that don't punish goals-allowed or losses too severely. Although knowing Zach Werenski could miss Monday's match does temper my enthusiasm here a little bit here.

Christian Dvorak, F, Philadelphia Flyers (1.4 FPPG, 94.7% available): If he's playing, obviously. After missing Saturday's game with a minor lower-body injury, Dvorak could be back in the lineup against the Canucks on Monday. Then again on Tuesday in Chicago and Seattle on Sunday. Recently centering Philly's top line, the experienced forward has a goal and six assists over a stretch of seven contests. Stream-worthy, indeed.

J.J. Moser, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.3 FPPG, 97.7% available): Seeing top-pair minutes with Darren Raddysh, Moser is on a mini-tear at the moment. Averaging three shots/game, the Lightning blueliner has a pair of goals and three assists in his past five contests. Stream him against the Blues Monday, Panthers Saturday, and Canadiens on Sunday.

play 0:50 J.J. Moser nets goal for Lightning J.J. Moser nets goal for Lightning

See also: