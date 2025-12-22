Ohio State coach Ryan Day explains why he is calling offensive plays instead of Brian Hartline vs. Miami. (1:02)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he will take over calling offensive plays in the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff opener on New Year's Eve against Miami.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who had called plays this season, is balancing responsibilities, having recently taken the head coaching job at USF.

Day added that Hartline will focus on coaching Ohio State's receivers in the CFP.

"We wanted to take [playcalling] off of Brian's plate because he's got so much going on with what he's trying to do," Day said Monday. "Ultimately it will be my decision what calls go into the game."

As head coach, Day called Ohio State's offensive plays until last season, when he relinquished those duties to Chip Kelly. After the Buckeyes won the national championship, Kelly left to be the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders and Day promoted Hartline from receivers coach.

Under Hartline, the Buckeyes rank 17th nationally in scoring, averaging almost 35 points per game, though they scored only 10 in their Big Ten championship loss to Indiana. The Buckeyes twice drove the ball inside the Indiana 10-yard line in the second half but failed to come up with any points.

Miami knocked off Texas A&M 10-3 on Saturday in the first round to advance to face the second-seeded Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl.