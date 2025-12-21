Desmond Howard and the "College GameDay" crew discuss who Michigan should seek out as its next head coach and whether the Wolverines job is still among the top five. (1:37)

Missouri has hired Michigan's Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator.

Terms of the hiring were not disclosed, but sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Lindsey agreed to a three-year deal.

Lindsey called offensive plays for Michigan this season but leaves after only one year in Ann Arbor amid the scandal surrounding former Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.

"I could not be happier to have the opportunity to work with Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia," Lindsey said in a statement Sunday. "What Coach Drinkwitz has done at Mizzou over that past six years is remarkable. You couple that with the commitment the University of Missouri has made to the football program, this is one of the most attractive coordinator jobs in the country. The commitment and infrastructure in place from an organizational standpoint and the talent on the field is truly exciting."

Michigan fired Moore on Dec. 10 after a university investigation found credible evidence he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was later charged with felony third-degree home invasion of the staff member's apartment, along with two misdemeanors: stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering.

Lindsey previously was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina, UCF, Auburn, Arizona State and Southern Miss. He was also Troy's head coach from 2019 to 2021, compiling a record of 15-19.

Under Lindsey, Michigan ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 27.6 points per game, after ranking 14th (22.0) in 2024 before he arrived.

"He does a tremendous job of not only coaching and developing players but organizing and implementing the offense," Drinkwitz said in a statement. "He is an excellent offensive mind with wide range of experience."

Lindsey replaces Kirby Moore, who recently took the head coaching job at Washington State.

Steve Casula, Michigan's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, will replace Lindsey as the Wolverines' offensive playcaller in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 against Texas, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.