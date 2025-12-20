Open Extended Reactions

Michigan State is set to hire Alabama's Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator after the Crimson Tide conclude their run in the College Football Playoff, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Sheridan, a former Michigan quarterback, serves as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He held the primary coordinator role in 2024 after joining coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington and is sharing coordinator duties this fall with Ryan Grubb, the team's primary playcaller.

The 37-year-old Sheridan returns to the Big Ten, where he served as Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021 after joining the Hoosiers staff in 2017. Sheridan, the son of longtime college and NFL coach Bill Sheridan, played at Michigan from 2006 to 2009.

He will join the Michigan State staff of new coach Pat Fitzgerald, who retained defensive coordinator Joe Rossi from the previous staff and has made notable hires such as co-defensive coordinator Max Bullough, a former Spartans standout, and LeVar Woods, the longtime Iowa special teams coordinator who will have the same role for the Spartans.

Alabama rallied to beat Oklahoma in Friday's first-round CFP game and advanced to face Indiana on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl presented by Prudential.

CBS first reported Sheridan's expected hire at Michigan State.