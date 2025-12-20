Open Extended Reactions

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has informed his coaches that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Becht's addition to the portal means the quarterback with the most wins of any projected returning starter in college football will be available. Becht has led Iowa State to 26 wins over the past three years.

Along with the most wins, Becht will be among the most productive quarterbacks in college football to return. His 9,274 passing yards ranks second behind TCU transfer Josh Hoover among returning players. Becht also has 64 touchdown passes and 83 total touchdowns, which are both top five among returning quarterbacks.

Becht's former coach, Matt Campbell, left for Penn State. The Nittany Lions will be among the projected destinations, but Becht is expected to be open to listening to all schools before making a decision.

Becht led Iowa State to double-digit wins for the first time in school history in 2024, as the Cyclones went 11-3, reached the Big 12 title game and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl while Becht threw 25 touchdowns on the season.

He dealt with injuries in 2025 and recently had labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He also dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder late in the year.

Becht is a redshirt junior who has one year of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2022, earned the starting job in 2023, and was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He has rushed for 499 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career.