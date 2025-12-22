Open Extended Reactions

UConn, Texas, South Carolina and UCLA all cruised to easy victories to remain atop The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll released Monday.

The Huskies routed then-No. 11 Iowa in the Women's Champions Classic on Saturday to stay unbeaten and hold on to No. 1 spot in the Top 25. UConn received 25 first-place ballots from the 32-member national media panel. Texas got the other seven to stay No. 2 in the final poll of the calendar year. The next poll will be released Jan. 5.

Texas Tech (14-0) entered the poll for the first time since 2012 after beating then-No. 15 Baylor 61-60 on Sunday. The win over the Bears was the Red Raiders' first over a ranked opponent this season and dropped Baylor to 22nd. It also was Texas Tech's first win over Baylor since 2011.