AMES, Iowa -- Kenzie Hare hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired and Audi Crooks scored 41 points as No. 10 Iowa State beat Kansas 79-76 on Sunday.

The Cyclones (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) fended off Kansas' late run when Hare took a pass from Addy Brown and shot over Elle Evans from the corner in front of the Iowa State bench for her only points of the game.

After the ball went through, teammates swarmed the smiling Hare.

Crooks, who leads the nation in scoring, shot 19-of-28 from the field while going over 40 points for the third time this season. She has scored in double figures in 79 straight games. Brown had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jada Williams had 11 points, 10 assists and 2 steals.

Kansas opted to defend Crooks one-on-one, mostly with Lilly Meister, rather than double-team her. Crooks capitalized with easy basket after easy basket. The Cyclones were just 1-of-7 on 3s before Hare's big shot at the end.

S'Mya Nichols led Kansas (10-3, 0-1) with 29 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter as the Jayhawks came back from an 11-point deficit. Nichols drove to the hoop against Arianna Jackson to tie it at 76 with 5.2 seconds left.

Kansas played its third straight game without Regan Williams and 10th in a row without Jaliya Davis. Both are nursing injuries.

The Jayhawks have lost three straight to the Cyclones and haven't won in Ames since 2015.