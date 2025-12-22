Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders joined the poll after Sunday's win over the Baylor Bears, who dropped seven spots. The Washington Huskies fell out of the rankings

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 12-0

Stat to know: UConn's 12-0 start is its first since the 2019-20 season.

What's next: Sunday at Butler, 4 p.m., TNT

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 14-0

Stat to know: In Wednesday's 96-38 victory over Northwestern State, Madison Booker matched her career high with 28 points.

What's next: Sunday vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 2 p.m., SEC Network

play 1:05 Where can No. 2 Texas go from here? Starting the season 12-0 with multiple ranked wins, the SEC Now crew discusses how far the Longhorns can go and how they get their success.

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 12-1

Stat to know: South Carolina has an 89-game win streak against unranked opponents. That's the longest streak in Division I.

What's next: Sunday vs. Providence, noon, SEC Network

play 0:52 Joyce Edwards describes No. 3 South Carolina's strengths vs. FGCU Edwards reflects on her double-double performance of 29 points and 10 rebounds against the Eagles as she discusses the factors that have made the Gamecocks successful so far.

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 11-1

Stat to know: UCLA has won five consecutive games by 20 or more points.

What's next: Sunday at Ohio State, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 13-0

Stat to know: Freshman Grace Knox's 25 points and 12 rebounds were both career highs in Sunday's 110-45 victory over UT-Arlington.

What's next: Sunday vs. Alabama State, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Michigan has scored at least 90 points in six games this season.

What's next: Dec. 29 at Oregon, 9 p.m., FS1

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 13-0

Stat to know: Maryland has 25 consecutive regular-season nonconference wins at home.

What's next: Dec. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 13-0

Stat to know: TCU has won a Division I-leading 34 consecutive games at home.

What's next: Dec. 31 at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 11-1

Stat to know: The Sooners have won nine consecutive games. That's their longest streak under coach Jennie Baranczyk.

What's next: Monday vs. North Carolina Central, 1 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 13-0

Stat to know: Audi Crooks had 41 points in Sunday's 79-76 victory over Kansas. Her 148 points over the last four games is the most by a Big 12 player over the last 25 seasons.

What's next: Dec. 31 at Houston, 2 p.m., ESPN+

play 1:17 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Game Highlights Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Kentucky scored 57 points in the first half of its win against Wright State. That's the most the Wildcats have scored in a first half this season.

What's next: Sunday vs. Hofstra, 2 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Vanderbilt's 12-0 start is the program's best since 1995-96.

What's next: Sunday vs. Stonehill, 3 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 12-3

Stat to know: Louisville's win over Tennessee snapped a four-game losing streak against SEC teams.

What's next: Jan. 1 vs. SMU, 2 p.m., ACC Extra

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Iowa lost guard Kylie Feuerbach to an ankle injury in the first quarter of its loss to UConn.

What's next: Sunday vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 12-1

Stat to know: The Rebels poured in 53 points in the second half of Sunday's 86-57 victory over Old Dominion.

What's next: Sunday vs. Alcorn State, 3 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 11-3

Stat to know: The Tar Heels, who average 38.6 rebounds per game, outrebounded Charles Southern 46-21 in Sunday's 93-74 victory.

What's next: Dec. 29 at Boston College, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 9-3

Stat to know: Freshman Jazzy Davidson had a career-high 24 points in Sunday's 61-57 victory over Cal.

What's next: Dec. 29 at Nebraska, 3 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Hannah Hildago tallied 30 points, 13 steals and 10 assists for her second career triple-double in Sunday's 110-38 victory over Bellarmine.

What's next: Dec. 29 vs. Pitt, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Ohio State is 7-0 at home this season.

What's next: Monday vs. Western Michigan, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 12-0

Stat to know: With its win Sunday, Nebraska matched the second-longest winning streak in school history, tying the 2021-22 squad that also won 12 games to open that season. The Cornhuskers have scored 80 or more points in every game, which is a school record.

What's next: Dec. 29 vs USC, 3 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: NR

2025-26 record: 14-0

Stat to know: The Lady Raiders' 61-60 win over then-No. 15 Baylor on Sunday snapped their 31-game losing streak in the series, which dated to 2011.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 11-3

Stat to know: Baylor had a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter Sunday but lost 61-60 at home to Texas Tech.

What's next: Dec. 31 at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Tennessee has lost eight straight games against ranked ACC teams.

What's next: Monday vs. Southern Indiana, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Seven players scored in double figures in Sunday's 115-66 victory over Indiana State.

What's next: Sunday vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Princeton has won nine consecutive games since its loss to Maryland.

What's next: Monday vs. Temple, 11:30 a.m., ESPN+