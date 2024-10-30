Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Red Wings traded veteran defenseman Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, as the NHL's newest team tries to overcome significant injuries to its blue line.

Utah sent a 2025 third-round draft pick, previously acquired from the New York Rangers, to Detroit for Maatta, who carries a $3 million salary cap hit and is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Maatta, 30, played seven games for the Red Wings this season, averaging 15:52 on Detroit's third pairing. Though he has yet to tally a point this season, Maatta had four goals and 14 assists in 72 games for Detroit in 2023-24.

He is in his 12th NHL season, having played 691 career games for Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he won two Stanley Cups. Current Utah defenseman Ian Cole was his teammate on those Pittsburgh teams.

After a fast start to its inaugural season in Salt Lake City, Utah is 1-4-2 in its past seven games. This early season trade could shake things up for the struggling club, and it addresses a critical area of need for Utah.

Utah defenseman Sean Durzi underwent right shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be out four to six months. In 2023-24, he was the leading scorer among defensemen for the Arizona Coyotes, who left for Utah after last season. Utah also lost defenseman John Marino, whom it acquired from New Jersey in June. Marino had yet to play a game for Utah this season due to injury. The team said he had lower back surgery last week that will keep him out three to four months.

Maatta gives Utah a veteran option in its defense corps, while Detroit subtracts salary and acquires a valuable pick for him.