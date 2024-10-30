Marc-Andre Fleury takes pictures with former teammates from the Penguins, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. (0:58)

PITTSBURGH -- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots in what will likely be his final game in the Steel City as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Frederick Gaudreau scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and two assists. Kaprizov tied the franchise record with his sixth straight multipoint game. Mats Zuccarello and Jakub Lauko also scored for Minnesota.

Fleury, who turns 40 next month, indicated the 2024-25 season will be his last. Now in his 21st NHL season, he played his 100th game with Minnesota on Tuesday, and saluted the fans afterward.

"It's maybe hard to believe that's the last time. I've told you I've gotten soft," Fleury joked in his postgame media availability. "But so appreciative, from the bottom of my heart, with what everybody's done for me over the years, and the support."

He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with Pittsburgh and won three Stanley Cups: in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

"It's tough to put into words," Fleury said in his on-ice, postgame interview. "This is a second home for me, and I have so many great memories, so many great people in the locker room throughout the years. And the fans, obviously, right?"

Pittsburgh traded up to select an 18-year-old Fleury No. 1 in the 2003 NHL draft and he responded by stabilizing the franchise during a tumultuous time in its history.

"I feel very fortunate," he said. "The years here were some of the best years of my life. It's hard to say bye."

Fleury, still a fan favorite in Pittsburgh, acknowledged the crowd following a video tribute during the first television timeout as the beloved goaltender received a standing ovation and loud chants in an emotional moment.

Rickard Rakell scored twice and Valtteri Puustinen got his first power-play goal for Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby had three assists. Joel Blomqvist stopped 34 shots for Pittsburgh, which lost its sixth straight game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.