VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Star defenseman Quinn Hughes sat out the Vancouver Canucks' game Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings after sustaining an undisclosed injury two days earlier in a loss at Dallas.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenseman, Hughes participated in the pregame warmup, but spent extended times talking to the trainers on the bench and left the ice early. He was then scratched from the lineup.

"He wanted to gut it out. But not the smartest play to play him," coach Rick Tocchet said after Canucks' 3-2 overtime loss. "He wants to play every game, that guy. So 48 hours [before our next game], we'll see how he is."

Late in the game at Dallas, Hughes hit Evgenii Dadonov and continued playing before heading to the locker room. He returned for a Vancouver power play, but appeared labored and in discomfort on the bench.

Derek Forbort took Hughes' spot alongside Filip Hronek on Vancouver's top defensive pairing. Hughes has 14 goals and 45 assists in 47 games this season to lead the Canucks in scoring.