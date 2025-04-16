PITTSBURGH -- Penguins defenseman Kris Letang's season is over.

The 19-year veteran will miss Pittsburgh's finale against Washington on Thursday night after undergoing a procedure to close a small hole in his heart.

The Penguins made the announcement Wednesday. Letang did not participate in practice Tuesday for what coach Mike Sullivan called a medical appointment.

Letang, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, missed time earlier in his career because of strokes related to a hole in his heart.

The team said the expected timeline for Letang to make a full recovery is four to six weeks. Pittsburgh was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this month.

Letang, who is signed through the 2027-28 season, had nine goals and 21 assists in 74 games for Pittsburgh this year, his lowest point total over a full season since 2009-10. Letang, 37, also averaged a team-high 23:32 of ice time.