Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the host Tampa Bay Lightning.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday morning that Tkachuk's availability will be determined after warmups.

Tkachuk, 27, has been sidelined since sustaining a groin injury on Feb. 15 while playing for the United States during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He returned to action five days later and logged 6:47 of ice time in the Americans' 3-2 loss to Canada in the championship game.

He totaled 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games this season for the Panthers.

A 2024 Stanley Cup champion with Florida, Tkachuk has totaled 636 points (240 goals, 396 assists) in 642 career games with the Calgary Flames (2016-22) and Panthers.