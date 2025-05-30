Stars coach Peter DeBoer defends his decision to pull Jake Oettinger just seven minutes into the first period. (0:36)

DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger is one reason the Stars are in a championship window, yet his Game 5 performance Thursday night was instrumental in Dallas' third straight Western Conference finals exit.

Oettinger allowed two goals on Edmonton's first two shots, leading Stars coach Peter DeBoer to pull his star goaltender, hoping it would spark a change. It did, as Dallas pulled within a goal twice only to watch its season end in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

"Any time you pull a goalie the reasoning is to always try and spark your group," DeBoer said. "So that's your No. 1 reason. We had talked endlessly in this series about trying to play with the lead, and obviously, we're in a 2-0 hole right away. I didn't take that lightly, and I didn't blame it all on Jake.

"But the reality is, if you go back to last year's playoffs, he's lost six of seven games to Edmonton."

Dallas' downfall began when rookie forward Mavrik Bourque was called for high-sticking with 18:13 left in the first period. The Oilers needed less than a minute for Corey Perry to score on the man advantage for a 1-0 lead. Mattias Janmark then scored nearly five minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

The early deficit continued a trend for the Stars, who allowed the first goal in their past seven playoff games going back to Game 5 of their semifinal series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Casey DeSmith relieved Oettinger, who logged 7:09 in ice time in his second appearance this postseason. His first came in the Stars' 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the quarterfinals, when he played 19:50.

DeSmith stopped the first two shots he faced, but the Oilers took a 3-0 lead on the third via Jeff Skinner, who entered the lineup after Zach Hyman suffered an injury in Game 4 that is expected to keep him out throughout the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The Stars twice cut their deficit to one goal. Jason Robertson scored the first of his two goals with 8:20 left in the opening period before Roope Hintz scored on a power-play goal with 7:33 remaining in the second.

Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid countered on a breakaway, maneuvering past Hintz and scoring for a 4-2 edge with 5:32 left in the second.

Robertson's second goal just 38 seconds into the third brought it to within one again, but Evander Kane's attempt to throw a pass in the slot was redirected off Esa Lindell's skate and into the net for a 5-3 lead less than three minutes later.

That effectively ended the Stars' comeback before Kasperi Kapanen's empty-netter pushed it to 6-3 with 11 seconds remaining.

"I don't know the timing of it, but I think they scored pretty quickly both times," Robertson said of the Stars coming within a goal. "It's disappointing."

Robertson was then asked about the message sent by DeBoer when it came to the decision to pull Oettinger.

"We gotta step up," he said. "It's unacceptable for us to let him -- hang him out like that. The whole playoffs, he's been our guy. The whole season. It's unacceptable."

Oettinger, who won more than 30 regular-season games for a fourth straight season, began last year's Western Conference finals with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage through the first three games as the Stars took a 2-1 lead. But he then lost the next three games while posting a 3.09 GAA and a .847 save percentage with the Stars losing Game 6 despite only allowing 10 shots on goal.

Dallas opened this series with a comeback 6-3 win with Oettinger giving up three goals on 24 shots. Game 5 was the only time this series in which his save percentage exceeded .900 (.935 clip after stopping 29-of-31 shots).

Edmonton's first two shots on Jake Oettinger resulted in goals -- including this one by Mattias Janmark -- leading to a quick hook for the Dallas goalie. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

"So, it was to partly spark our team and wake them up," DeBoer said. "And partly knowing (the) status quo had not been working and that's a pretty big sample size."

Oettinger's early exit only adds to what will be an offseason of intrigue for a Stars roster that has a few financial considerations to make in what's expected to be an active offseason in the Western Conference.

PuckPedia projects they'll have a little more than $4.96 million remaining in cap space due to the fact they traded for Mikko Rantanen and signed him to an eight-year deal worth $12 million annually along with the pay bumps that players such as Wyatt Johnston and Oettinger will receive starting next season.

Dallas will have a seven-player unrestricted free agent class led by captain Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene. Benn told ESPN in late March that he didn't envision playing for any other team.

Aside from reconfiguring parts of their roster, the Stars also will use the offseason to reconcile what it means to be the first team in NHL history to reach three consecutive conference finals and not advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

"The examples are endless in this league," DeBoer said. "You know the Washington Capitals, a decade of knocking on the door. You know, on and on. It's a really, really hard league to win in. And when you get down to the end of the final four here, it gets exponentially tougher."