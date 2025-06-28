Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Capitals signed recently acquired forward Justin Sourdif to a two-year, $1.65 million contract on Saturday.

The Capitals acquired Sourdif in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Thursday in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2026 and a sixth-rounder in 2027.

The 23-year-old played in one game for the Stanley Cup champions in 2024-25, scoring a goal in a 4-1 win at Nashville on Feb. 25.

Sourdif recorded 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. He added 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 18 playoff games for the Calder Cup runner-up.

The British Columbia native appeared in four games over the past two seasons with the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2020.