Senators acquire D Jordan Spence from Kings

The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

In exchange, the Kings received the 67th overall pick in Saturday's draft and a sixth-round selection in 2026.

Spence, 24, set career highs across the board in 2024-25 with four goal and 24 assists in 79 games. He averaged 16:47 of ice time and contributed 77 blocks, 80 hits and a plus-23 rating.

He has 61 points (eight goal, 53 assists) and a plus-29 rating in 180 career games with the Kings, who drafted the Australia native in the fourth round in 2019.