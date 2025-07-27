Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres avoided a salary arbitration hearing with Conor Timmins by signing the newly acquired defenseman to a two-year, $4.4 million contract on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Timmins was a restricted free agent and acquired with defenseman Isaac Belliveau in a trade that sent blueliner Connor Clifton to the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28. The Sabres are Timmins' fifth team in six NHL seasons since the 2017 second-round draft pick broke into the league with Colorado in 2019-20.

He finished last season with a career-high three goals and 15 points in 68 games split between Pittsburgh and Toronto. Overall, he has six goals and 46 points in 159 games.

Timmins' signing leaves the Sabres with goalie Devon Levi as their only unsigned restricted free agent.