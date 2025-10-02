Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two of the Hughes brothers are now under long-term contracts with the New Jersey Devils, after defenseman Luke Hughes signed a seven-year contract extension this week and rejoined his superstar brother Jack at training camp Thursday.

Could Quinn Hughes, star defenseman with the Vancouver Canucks, join his brothers in the near future?

Ever since Canucks team president Jim Rutherford said last April that Quinn "wants to play with his brothers," there's been speculation about when and where that reunion might happen.

Luke and Jack are now both under contract in New Jersey until 2030, while Quinn will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

"I think the three of us would all love to play together someday. Whether it'll happen or not, who knows? We'll see," Luke said Thursday. "But I know he loves Vancouver and he's the captain there. We love being here. You never know. Never say never."

Luke signed a 7-year, $63 million contract Wednesday that carries a $9 million annual cap hit. The 22-year-old defenseman is entering his fourth NHL season and has 93 points in 155 games, along with two assists in four playoff games.

Luke missed a chunk of training camp during contract talks with the Devils. Quinn Hughes also missed part of the 2021-22 preseason during free-agent contract talks with the Canucks before signing a 6-year, $47.1 million deal with Vancouver. Luke said Quinn offered his perspective as talks with the Devils continued.

"[He said] just stay patient and get what you want. As a family, we decided the deal and we're really happy of the outcome and really excited to be here for the next seven years," Luke said.

Jack said he didn't have much advice to give his brother, given that he'd never been through a "hold out" like Luke had.

"I think it was important for him to get a deal that he's really comfortable with," Jack said. "I know he's going to be ready to go for the season no matter what and you never want to miss time. But most importantly you need a deal you're comfortable with."

On top of missing a chunk of training camp, Luke's preparation for this season was interrupted with his recovery from May shoulder surgery. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said the team is taking that under consideration in working him back into the lineup.

Luke said he's been "bag [skating] myself" back home, skating five times a week to get into playing shape. In his first day back in camp, he skated in two consecutive practice sessions to start making up for lost time.

"That is the climb. It's a bit of a unique situation where not only has he missed camp, but he's also coming off of a major shoulder surgery since he played last," Keefe said. "So we want to make sure we give him the appropriate time. But he looks good. He's been through all the medicals and testing that guys would normally go through at the beginning of camp, and he's cleared."

Keefe said he doesn't see a reason why Luke won't be ready for the Devils' regular-season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9.