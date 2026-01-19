Frank Nazar practices with Blackhawks, could return Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar practiced with the team Sunday and could return as soon as Thursday at Carolina.

Nazar, who turned 22 on Wednesday, was hit in the face by a puck during a 6-4 loss at Ottawa on Dec. 20.

"It feels great to be back with the guys and skating and had a lot of fun out there today," Nazar said.

The Blackhawks have lost three in a row going into Monday night's home game against Winnipeg. They visit the Hurricanes on Thursday before hosting Tampa Bay on Friday night.

"As far as I know, he won't play tomorrow. Unless something drastically changed, I don't think he will," coach Jeff Blashill said of Nazar. "So that would allow him another full practice at least and then see where we go from there."

Blashill also said Teuvo Teravainen won't play against the Jets because of an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old forward got hurt in the first period of last week's 4-1 loss to Edmonton.

Nazar, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, has six goals and 15 assists in 33 games this season. He agreed to a $46.2 million, seven-year extension with the Blackhawks in August.

"Just really itching to get back and give what I can to help the team win," Nazar said.