Broncos seal derby win over Dolphins with late try

Brisbane centre and former Redcliffe junior Kotoni Staggs scored a length-of-the-field try to seal a stunning 18-12 win over the gallant Dolphins in front of a sold-out crowd of 51,047 in the first derby clash in the Queensland capital in 27 years.

Call it the 'Battle for Brisbane'. Call it the 'Battle of Brisbane'. It was a battle, and then some at Suncorp Stadium.

The Dolphins suffered a huge blow when halfback Sean O'Sullivan sustained a suspected torn pectoral in the 61st minute but they refused to relent.

Jesse Arthars of the Broncos celebrates scoring a try. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Broncos led 8-0 just after halftime through tries to Jesse Arthars and Selwyn Cobbo, created by the speed and vision of fullback Reece Walsh.

The Dolphins fought back, as they do. Former Broncos prop Jarrod Wallace crashed over before late call-up Anthony Milford conjured a sublime grubberkick for fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to give them a 12-8 lead.

Broncos back-rower Kurt Capewell sprinted 45m to score and skipper Adam Reynolds landed the sideline conversion to set up a thrilling conclusion.

The Dolphins had a late chance to win it but Staggs snaffled a Milford grubberkick on his tryline to race away and score a 77th-minute match-sealer.

It was the first Brisbane derby since the Broncos played South Queensland Crushers at the same venue in 1996.

The clash already had narratives you could not script. Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett up against the Broncos where he won six titles as a coach and now helmed by Kevin Walters, who won five titles under Bennett.

Before the kick-off another storyline emerged with Milford called up by Bennett to replace the injured No.6 Isaiya Katoa.

Milford became the seventh former Bronco in the Dolphins side.

The crowd of 51,047 was the biggest in history at Suncorp Stadium for a stand-alone club game.

The first half had fire, brimstone, passion and 19 errors. The contact was intense and the players to a man tried perhaps too hard.

Dolphins lock Tom Gilbert, a zealot for his team's cause, got in Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds' face when he made a mistake with an intense rant.

The Broncos gave Gilbert stick soon afterwards and he spilled his lollies. It was on for young and old.

Walsh, who came up with a try-saver on Dolphins winger Tesi Niu, has given the Broncos an extra dimension in attack with his blistering speed and passing game

Dolphins utility Kodi Nikorima came off the bench but he was soon ruled out with concussion with blood streaming from a cut above his eye.

It ultimately left the Dolphins with no recognised playmaker other than Milford for the final quarter of the match as the Broncos finished on top.