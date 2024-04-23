The NRL season enters Round 8 with some teams really struggling to maintain their energy levels and their premiership aspirations. Thing don't get any easier for the Rabbitohs, Eels, Titans and Cowboys this week.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, April 25
New Zealand Warriors vs. Gold Coast Titans
Go Media Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Jacob Laban 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Tom Ale 16. Zyon Maiu'u 17. Paul Roache Reserves: 18. Adam Pompey 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ali Leiataua 22. Edward Kosi 23. Tanner Stowers-Smith
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Tanah Boyd 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Sam Verrills 15. Erin Clark 16. Isaac Liu 17. Josiah Pahulu Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson 19. Tony Francis 20. Aaron Schoupp 21. Keano Kini 22. Jacob Alick-wiencke
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Matt Noyen, Paki Parkinson Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Warriors were ordinary last week in losing to the Dragons in Wollongong, while the Titans looked to be much-improved as they matched the Sea Eagles try-for-try before ultimately losing yet another one. The Warriors have their credibility on the line for this one, in front of their home crowd, on Anzac Day, they really can't afford to lose to the Titans.
Tip: Warriors by 8
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.25 (-11.5 $1.90) Titans $4 (+11.5 $1.90)
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Sydney Roosters
Allianz Roosters, 4:05pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Hame Sele 11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Tom Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Fa'amanu Brown 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Jack de Belin 17. Ben Murdoch-Masila Reserves: 18. Michael Molo 19. Jack Bird 20. Toby Couchman 21. Viliami Fifita 22. Jesse Marschke
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Egan Butcher 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Michael Jennings 19. Siua Wong 20. Zach Dockar-Clay 21. Xavier Va'a 22. Fetalaiga Pauga
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Phil Henderson, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Dragons stomped all over the Warriors last week in Wollongong, while the Roosters would have been disappointed not to beat the Storm in a real arm wrestle. I have been burnt plenty of times by the Roosters this year, but they really should lift on this occasion to beat the Dragons, despite their improved form.
Tip: Roosters by 6
PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90)
Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Joe Chan 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Jack Howarth 19. Grant Anderson 20. Marion Seve 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Tristan Powell
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Jacob Gagai 3. Jack Wighton 4. Isaiah Tass 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Shaquai Mitchell 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Siliva Havili 16. Davvy Moale 17. Jai Arrow Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 20. Tallis Duncan 21. Sean Keppie 22. Dion Teaupa
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Jon Stone, Chris Sutton Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Anzac Day triple-header concludes with the high-flying Storm taking on the struggling Rabbitohs in Melbourne. Souths had last week off for the bye, while the Storm managed to beat the Roosters in a tough encounter. The Rabbitohs showed some improvement the week before with an injection of youth, but up against the experience of the Storm, they will struggle again.
Tip: Storm by 10
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.22 (-13.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $4.25 (+13.5 $1.95)
Friday, April 26
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Parramatta Eels
4 Pines Park, 8pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Corey Waddell 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Ethan Bullemor 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Aaron Woods 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Jaxson Paulo 21. Dean Matterson 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Morgan Harper 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Ethan Sanders 7. Dylan Brown 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Brendan Hands 15. Makahesi Makatoa 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Kelma Tuilagi Reserves: 18. Sean Russell 19. Luca Moretti 20. Daejarn Asi 21. Wiremu Greig 22. Blaize Talagi
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: David Munro, Michael Wise Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Sea Eagles managed to hold on against the Titans last week, but really leaked way too many points against the struggling club. The Eels led the Dolphins at halftime before completely capitulating in the second half. Their performance was embarrassing and coach Brad Arthur didn't hold back in his criticism. Both teams need to lift for this classic clash, and perhaps the Sea Eagles will take the points at home.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 8
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90) Eels $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)
Saturday, April 27
Wests Tigers vs. Brisbane Broncos
Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Charlie Staines 3. Brent Naden 4. Justin Olam 5. Solomon Alaimalo 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Samuela Fainu 13. John Bateman Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Alex Twal 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Fonua Pole Reserves: 18. Justin Matamua 19. Alexander Lobb 20. Asu Kepaoa 21. Jake Simpkin 22. Tallyn Da Silva
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jesse Arthars 5. Deine Mariner 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Xavier Willison 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Jaiyden Hunt 20. Martin Taupau 21. Jordan Pereira 22. Benjamin Te Kura
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Clayton Wills Bunker: Peter Gough
Prediction: The Tigers were outclassed by the Panthers last week in Bathurst, but put in an admirable performance. The Broncos blew the Raiders off the park with their enthusiasm and slick ball movement. It is a tough assignment for Benji's men to face the 2023 grand finalists back-to-back, and the Broncos should also be too good for them.
Tip: Broncos by 18
PointsBet odds: Tigers $4.50 (+14.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.20 (-14.5 $1.90)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Tomas Chester 5. Semi Valemei 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Jason Taumalolo 16. Sam McIntyre 17. Thomas Mikaele Reserves: 18. Viliami Vailea 19. Jack Gosiewski 20. Marly Bitungane 21. Jamal Shibasaki 22. Jake Clifford
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Taylan May 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Matt Eisenhuth 19. Paul Alamoti 20. Brad Schneider 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Tyrone Peachey
Officials
Referee: Kasey Badger Touchies: Nick Morel, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Cowboys were ordinary last week against the Sharks, while the Panthers took care of a determined Tigers team. The Cowboys stumble from very good to very ordinary in attack, but generally always awful in defence. They will need to score over 50 to beat the Panthers, because their defence is likely to leak well into the 40s.
Tip: Panthers by 22
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $3.40 (+9.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.32 (-9.5 $1.90)
Sunday, April 28
Dolphins vs. Newcastle Knights
Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Tesi Niu 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Kenny Bromwich 12. Euan Aitken 13. Max Plath Bench: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Kurt Donoghoe 16. Ray Stone 17. Oryn Keeley Reserves: 18. Mason Teague 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Jarrod Wallace 21. Valynce Te Whare 22. Connelly Lemuelu
Knights: 1. David Armstrong 2. Greg Marzhew 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Enari Tuala 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jed Cartwright 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Mathew Croker 19. Thomas Cant 20. Jack Cogger 21. Will Pryce 22. Krystian Mapapalangi
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: David Munro, Kieren Irons Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Dolphins handled the Darwin conditions much better than the Eels last week, running away with a convincing win. The Knights were outplayed by the Bulldogs and lost Kalyn Ponga to a severe foot injury in the process. On form and with Ponga out, the Dolphins should win this game comfortably.
Tip: Dolphins by 12
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.44 (-7.5 $1.90) Knights $2.80 (+7.5 $1.90)
Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Chevy Stewart 2. James Schiller 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Kaeo Weekes 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Danny Levi 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Pasami Saulo Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate 19. Emre Guler 20. Zac Woolford 21. Nick Cotric 22. Peter Hola
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Mawene Hiroti 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Samuel Stonestreet 21. Royce Hunt 22. Kade Dykes
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Jon Stone, Drew Oultram Bunker: Gerard Sutto
Prediction: The Raiders were outplayed by the Broncos last week in sloppy conditions, while the Sharks returned from their bye to thrash the Cowboys. The Raiders will need to find their feet again at home or risk sliding further down the ladder. The Sharks are playing with plenty of confidence.
Tip: Sharks by 14
PointsBet odds: Raiders $3.10 (+8.5 $1.85) Sharks $1.37 (-8.5 $1.95)
BYE: Bulldogs
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.