The NRL season enters Round 8 with some teams really struggling to maintain their energy levels and their premiership aspirations. Thing don't get any easier for the Rabbitohs, Eels, Titans and Cowboys this week.

Thursday, April 25

Go Media Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Jacob Laban 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Tom Ale 16. Zyon Maiu'u 17. Paul Roache Reserves: 18. Adam Pompey 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ali Leiataua 22. Edward Kosi 23. Tanner Stowers-Smith

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Tanah Boyd 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Sam Verrills 15. Erin Clark 16. Isaac Liu 17. Josiah Pahulu Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson 19. Tony Francis 20. Aaron Schoupp 21. Keano Kini 22. Jacob Alick-wiencke

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Matt Noyen, Paki Parkinson Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Warriors were ordinary last week in losing to the Dragons in Wollongong, while the Titans looked to be much-improved as they matched the Sea Eagles try-for-try before ultimately losing yet another one. The Warriors have their credibility on the line for this one, in front of their home crowd, on Anzac Day, they really can't afford to lose to the Titans.

Tip: Warriors by 8

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.25 (-11.5 $1.90) Titans $4 (+11.5 $1.90)

Allianz Roosters, 4:05pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Hame Sele 11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Tom Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Fa'amanu Brown 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Jack de Belin 17. Ben Murdoch-Masila Reserves: 18. Michael Molo 19. Jack Bird 20. Toby Couchman 21. Viliami Fifita 22. Jesse Marschke

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Egan Butcher 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Michael Jennings 19. Siua Wong 20. Zach Dockar-Clay 21. Xavier Va'a 22. Fetalaiga Pauga

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Phil Henderson, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Dragons stomped all over the Warriors last week in Wollongong, while the Roosters would have been disappointed not to beat the Storm in a real arm wrestle. I have been burnt plenty of times by the Roosters this year, but they really should lift on this occasion to beat the Dragons, despite their improved form.

Tip: Roosters by 6

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90)

AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Joe Chan 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Jack Howarth 19. Grant Anderson 20. Marion Seve 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Tristan Powell

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Jacob Gagai 3. Jack Wighton 4. Isaiah Tass 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Shaquai Mitchell 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Siliva Havili 16. Davvy Moale 17. Jai Arrow Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 20. Tallis Duncan 21. Sean Keppie 22. Dion Teaupa

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Jon Stone, Chris Sutton Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Anzac Day triple-header concludes with the high-flying Storm taking on the struggling Rabbitohs in Melbourne. Souths had last week off for the bye, while the Storm managed to beat the Roosters in a tough encounter. The Rabbitohs showed some improvement the week before with an injection of youth, but up against the experience of the Storm, they will struggle again.

Tip: Storm by 10

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.22 (-13.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $4.25 (+13.5 $1.95)

Friday, April 26

4 Pines Park, 8pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Corey Waddell 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Ethan Bullemor 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Aaron Woods 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Jaxson Paulo 21. Dean Matterson 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Morgan Harper 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Ethan Sanders 7. Dylan Brown 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Brendan Hands 15. Makahesi Makatoa 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Kelma Tuilagi Reserves: 18. Sean Russell 19. Luca Moretti 20. Daejarn Asi 21. Wiremu Greig 22. Blaize Talagi

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: David Munro, Michael Wise Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Sea Eagles managed to hold on against the Titans last week, but really leaked way too many points against the struggling club. The Eels led the Dolphins at halftime before completely capitulating in the second half. Their performance was embarrassing and coach Brad Arthur didn't hold back in his criticism. Both teams need to lift for this classic clash, and perhaps the Sea Eagles will take the points at home.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 8

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90) Eels $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)