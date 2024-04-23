Sharks in limbo as Trindall 'fails roadside tests'

Open Extended Reactions

Cronulla's NRL season is in limbo after Braydon Trindall allegedly failed roadside tests for illicit drugs and alcohol while driving on an expired licence.

On Tuesday, the Sharks stood Trindall down from all NRL duties after he notified the club he had been stopped for a random breath test in the Sydney suburb of Caringbah on Monday morning.

Police will allege Trindall returned a breath analysis reading of 0.124, more than twice the legal limit, on arrival at Miranda Police Station.

Braydon Trindall has been stood down by the Sharks. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

He also allegedly returned a positive result to an illicit substance, understood to be cocaine, and was issued an infringement notice for driving with an expired licence.

Trindall, who had played in the Sharks' defeat of North Queensland on Sunday afternoon, is currently awaiting the results of a secondary sample of his drug test.

The 24-year-old has been stood down from duties pending an appearance at Sutherland Local Court on May 17, so will likely miss at least four games, given the Sharks' round 11 clash is a day later.

On finding out about the incident, the Sharks immediately informed the NRL integrity unit, which will decide Trindall's punishment should he be found guilty.

The NRL will consider the speed of Trindall and the Sharks' response to the incident as it determines any possible ban, which could include time served during his ongoing absence from the club.

Trindall has already stepped away from club duties and did not join teammates at Dale Finucane's retirement press conference on Tuesday.

At this stage, the NRL will not consider terminating Trindall's contract over the incident.

"The club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player's contract and (collective bargaining agreement) and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit," the Sharks said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club, player and his management agree it is in Braydon's best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, most importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues.

"The Sharks treat these issues extremely seriously, however they are providing Trindall with the necessary welfare support."

The incident has serious ramifications for the ladder-leading Sharks, who look finally to be elevating themselves to premiership contender status this year.

Trindall's halves combination with Nicho Hynes appeared to be hitting its stride across the opening seven rounds, during which the Sharks only lost one game.

Trindall's absence has forced coach Craig Fitzgibbon to name Daniel Atkinson in the halves to face Canberra on Sunday, when he will play just his third NRL game.

Atkinson, 23, has never started in the halves at NRL level.