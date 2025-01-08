Open Extended Reactions

Warriors captain Tohu Harris is "devastated" to announce his immediate retirement from the NRL.

The premiership-winning forward had been contracted for the 2025 season but was troubled by a wrist injury last year that ended his season in June.

Problems resulting from surgery on that injury factored into Harris' decision, which comes only two days after his 33rd birthday.

"I had high hopes of returning from the injury this year but I'm devastated I won't get the chance to pull on the jersey again," said Harris.

"I'm dealing with pain in everyday life as well as footy. My body has been feeling good in training but the reality is I can't perform as a player with this injury."

Tohu Harris of the Warriors is tackled. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Harris' retirement leaves the Warriors to appoint a new captain during the ongoing pre-season as they target a return to finals in 2025.

Mitch Barnett seems a leading contender after filling in for Harris last season but a decision will be made closer to round one.

No-nonsense second-rower Barnett is a favourite of coach Andrew Webster and made his State of Origin debut for NSW during a career-best 2024 season.

Marquee recruit James Fisher-Harris is another option, having filled in as captain during his time at Penrith while Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo were unavailable.

Webster paid tribute to the outgoing Harris.

"It's a sad way for Tohu to go out but I just want to celebrate him," he said.

"You really don't know how good a player is until you've coached him. I'd admired Tohu from afar throughout his career but when I returned to the club I got to admire him even more every day."

Harris made his NRL debut in 2013 at Melbourne, with whom he won the 2017 premiership in his last game before joining the Warriors.

He retires with 234 first-grade appearances to his name as well as 16 Tests for New Zealand.

Harris was the Warriors' captain during a resurgent 2023 season, the club's best since making the NRL grand final in 2011.

He was twice awarded the club's player of the year award, notably in 2021 after his first full year playing predominantly as a middle rather than edge forward.

Harris' retirement comes after fellow club legend Shaun Johnson bowed out from the NRL at the end of a disappointing 2024 season for the Kiwi club.

The Warriors finished 13th on the ladder and won only two of eight games after Harris' wrist injury ended his campaign.

The club's forward pack had already been contending with the loss of superstar prop Addin Fonua-Blake, who has joined Cronulla for the 2025 season.

Playmaker Te Maire Martin and utility Dylan Walker headline the list of Warriors players without contracts beyond 2025.