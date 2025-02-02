NRL 2025 team-by-team season preview

Home Ground: Cbus Super Stadium

Coach: Des Hasler

Coach Des Hasler enters his second year at the club after a very disappointing 2024. There has not been much offseason movement with their biggest addition both figuratively and literally being Eels discard prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Jayden Campbell could find himself in a starting jersey if the unconvincing halves pairing of Kieran Foran and AJ Brimson fails to fire. Everyone will be keen to welcome talisman prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui back from his knee surgery, as they'll need his leadership to improve on last season.

Best side: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofi Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Beau Fermor 12. David Fifita 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 17. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

Biggest loss: Tanah Boyd Biggest gain: Reagan Campbell-Gillard

First five: BYE, Bulldogs (A), Knights (H), Roosters (A), Dolphins (H)

Last year's finish: 14th

Predicted 2025 finish: 17th

TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $8.50, Final 8: $3, Most Losses: $13

Home Ground: 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

Coach: Anthony Seibold

The Sea Eagles played finals football last season, narrowly beating the Bulldogs in the opening round, before being thumped by the Roosters. They have made very few player market moves in the offseason, with the Warriors' Jazz Tevaga and former Roosters Siosiua Taukeiaho being the only notable signings. Still, they have a pair of halves who complemented each other well last year, and will be even better with a season under their belts. Once again, if Tom Trbojevic can remain healthy, they will be a very tough side to beat.

Best side: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Reuben Garrick 3. Tommy Talau 4. Tolu Koula 5. Jason Saab 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Taniela Paseka 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 16. Nathan Brown 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho

Biggest loss: Brad Parker Biggest gain: Jazz Tevaga

First five: Cowboys (H), Warriors (A), Raiders (H), Eels (H), Storm (H)

Last year's finish: 7th

Predicted 2025 finish: 2nd

TAB odds: Premiers $15, Top 4: $3, Final 8: $1.65, Most Losses: $29

Melbourne Storm

Home Ground: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Coach: Craig Bellamy

The Storm became the latest team to lose a grand final to the Panthers, after claiming the minor premiership on the way. As usual, they have made only minor adjustments to their roster, with the signing of prop Stefano Utoikamanu making all the headlines. Craig Bellamy returns for another season and he'll have this machine well-oiled and ready to go one better than last season. With Jack Howarth in the centres, the backline improves and if everyone remains fit and Utoikamanu blossoms in the Storm system, they could be the team to finally end the Panthers' reign.

Best side: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Xavier Coates 3. Nick Meaney 4. Jack Howarth 5. Will Warbrick 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Christian Welch 9. Harry Grant 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 12. Eli Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Shawn Blore 17. Josh King

Biggest loss: Reimis Smith Biggest gain: Stefano Utoikamanu

First five: Eels (H), BYE, Panthers (H), Dragons (A), Sea Eagles (A)

Last year's finish: 1st (Runners-up)

Predicted 2025 finish: Premiers

TAB odds: Premiers: $3.75, Top 4: $1.50, Final 8: $1.10, Most Losses: $251

As usual, Kalyn Ponga will be vital to the Knights chances in 2025. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Newcastle Knights

Home Ground: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Coach: Adam O'Brien

The Knights snuck into the finals last season before losing to the Cowboys on the first weekend. They have not made any significant moves on the player market and have lost Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins. Coach Adam O'Brien has a decision to make on which two players form his best halves combination. As has been the case in recent seasons, the Knights' fortunes will ride on the fitness and form of superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Best side: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Greg Marzhew 3. Bradman Best 4. Dane Gagai 5. Fletcher Sharpe 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jack Cogger 8. Leo Thompson 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Brodie Jones 16. Dylan Lucas 17. Jack Hetherington

Biggest loss: Daniel Saifiti Biggest gain: James Schiller

First five: Tigers (A), Dolphins (H), Titans (A), BYE, Bulldogs (A)

Last year's finish: 8th

Predicted 2025 finish: 15th

TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $10, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $7.50

New Zealand Warriors

Home Grounds: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Coach: Andrew Webster

The Warriors let a lot of people down last year in what turned out to be a very disappointing season. They have managed the biggest signing of them all, luring Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris home to the shaky isles. Fisher-Harris is not only one of the best props in the game, he is a culture changer. Half-hearted efforts are simply unacceptable when you are answerable to the Big Fish. The Warriors also welcome Tanah Boyd who will be pushing halfback Te Maire Martin for the No. 7 jersey. If Tuivasa-Sheck can find some of his lost magic, the Warriors could be a formidable side in 2025.

Best side: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Edward Kosi 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-King 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitch Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Chanel Harris-Tavita 15. Marata Niukore 16. Jackson Ford 17. Tom Ale

Biggest loss: Shaun Johnson Biggest gain: James Fisher-King

First five: Raiders (LV), Sea Eagles (H), Roosters (H), Tigers (A), BYE

Last year's finish: 13th

Predicted 2025 finish: 5th

TAB odds: Premiers: $41, Top 4: $7, Final 8: $2.75, Most Losses: $11

John Bateman leaves the Tigers for another fresh start, this time with the Cowboys. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

North Queensland Cowboys

Home Ground: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Coach: Todd Payten

The Cowboys have put a bit of a broom through their squad ahead of the 2025 season, despite finishing fifth last year and bowing out in the second week of the finals. Gone is goalkicker Valentine Holmes, half Chad Townsend and winger Kyle Feldt, while enigmatic second rower John Bateman joins the pack. After overachieving last year, it is hard to see the Cowboys repeating that performance.

Best side: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Murray Taulagi 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Semi Valemei 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Griffin Neame 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Coen Hess 16. Jordan McLean 17. Heilum Luki

Biggest loss: Valentine Holmes Biggest gain: John Bateman

First five: Sea Eagles (A), Sharks (H), Broncos (A), Raiders (H), Panthers (A)

Last year's finish: 5th

Predicted 2025 finish: 12th

TAB odds: Premiers: $17, Top 4: $4.25, Final 8: $2, Most Losses: $15

Parramatta Eels

Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta

Coach: Jason Ryles

A new coach and hopefully a new beginning for the Eels who continue to search for that elusive fifth premiership. There has been a necessary clean-out after last year's disappointing season and we will have to wait and see how Ryles brings the new look Eels together. They have a challenging start to the season with three finals teams from last year in their first four games, starting with the Storm who never lose their opening round clash. This season could be a real struggle for the Eels as they look to rebuild.

Best side: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Will Penisini 4. Zac Lomax 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Junior Paulo 9. Brendan Hands 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Joey Lussick 16. Bryce Cartwright 17. Wiremu Greig

Biggest loss: Clint Gutherson Biggest gain: Zac Lomax

First five: Storm (A), Tigers (H), Bulldogs (H), Sea Eagles (A), Dragons (H)

Last year's finish: 15th

Predicted 2025 finish: 16th

TAB odds: Premiers: $34, Top 4: $5, Final 8: $2.25, Most Losses: $13

Blaize Talagi will look to step into the enormous boots left behind at the Panthers by Jarome Luai. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Penrith Panthers

Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta

Coach: Ivan Cleary

The Panthers set out on a journey to win an astonishing fifth straight premiership with some major obstacles in their path. Firstly their home ground is being torn down, so they will play most of their home games in Parramatta, secondly they have lost two of their most influential players in Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris. The Panthers have nabbed Blaize Talagi from the Eels to step into Luai's role and Isaiah Papali'i from the Tigers to bolster the pack, but they will be decidedly weaker.

Best side: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Mavrik Geyer

Biggest loss: James Fisher-Harris Biggest gain: Blaize Talagi

First five: Sharks (LV), Roosters (H), Storm (A), Rabbitohs (A), Cowboys (H)

Last year's finish: 2nd (Premiers)

Predicted 2025 finish: 4th

TAB odds: Premiers: $4.50, Top 4: $1.70, Final 8: $1.15, Most Losses: $151

St George Illawarra Dragons

Home Ground: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium [Kogarah] WIN Stadium [Wollongong]

Coach: Shane Flanagan

The Dragons have signed several veterans who come into the side with points to prove. Damien Cook, Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes are all nearing the end of their careers, but still have the drive to prove their detractors wrong. The Dragons have finally moved on from the Ben Hunt era and have picked up former Rabbitohs half Lachlan Ilias to wear the No.7. You would have to expect an improvement from last season based on the leadership qualities of Cook and Gutherson alone.

Best side: 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Hame Sele 9. Damien Cook 10. Francis Molo 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Toby Couchman

Biggest loss: Ben Hunt Biggest gain: Damien Cook

First five: Bulldogs (H), Rabbitohs (H), BYE, Storm (H), Eels (A)

Last year's finish: 11th

Predicted 2025 finish: 10th

TAB odds: Premiers: $67, Top 4: $13, Final 8: $4, Most Losses: $5.50