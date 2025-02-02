NRL 2025 team-by-team season preview

The 2025 preseason is upon us, while the NRL season kicks off in early March under the bright lights of Las Vegas. Can the Panthers defy all logic and win an incredible fifth straight title, despite losing Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris? There are plenty of improving clubs lining up behind them waiting for their shot at premiership glory. Can we crown a new premier in 2025?
We go through each team, look at their best line-ups, where we think they will finish the season, and the odds on offer. Make sure you're prepared for the start of the 2025 NRL season.
Skip through to your favourite club.
Brisbane Broncos
Home Ground: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Coach: Michael Maguire
The Broncos start again under new coach Michael Maguire, just two years after almost topping the Panthers in the grand final. Maguire is set to instill some much-needed discipline and add a harder edge to the talented lineup. They will be without Ezra Mam as he serves out his nine-game suspension, but will welcome the return of Ben Hunt. They will once again rely on the aging legs of halfback Adam Reynolds to steer the ship, with Reece Walsh looking to have a more consistent season at fullback. They start their season with a real test against the transitional Roosters, while playing three of their first five games away from home.
Best side: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Selwyn Cobbo 4. Kotoni Staggs 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington, 16. Xavier Willison, 17. Fletcher Baker
Biggest loss: Corey Oates Biggest gain: Ben Hunt
First five: Roosters (A), Raiders (A), Cowboys (H), Dolphins (A), Tigers (H)
Last year's finish: 12th
Predicted 2025 finish: 7th
TAB odds: Premiers $8, Top 4: $2.25, Final 8: $1.30, Most Losses: $81
Canberra Raiders
Home ground: GIO Stadium Canberra
Coach: Ricky Stuart
The Raiders just missed out on finals football last season, but it is difficult to argue that the team has been strengthened during the offseason. Canberra have lost several players to Super League and have also missed out on a few players they were chasing. They have signed Ethan Sanders who coach Ricky Stuart will hope to mold into a first grade half. They have also signed English international second rower Matty Nicholson to boost their pack. There is the hint of a poorly constructed rebuild and it could result in a tough season for the Green Machine.
Best side: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Xavier Savage 3. Matt Timoko 4. Seb Kris 5. Albert Hopoate 6. Jamal Fogarty 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Josh Papalii 9. Danny Levi 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Trey Mooney 16. Matty Nicholson 17. Morgan Smithies
Biggest loss: Elliott Whitehead Biggest gain: Matty Nicholson
First five: Warriors (LV), Broncos (H), Sea Eagles (A), Cowboys (A), Sharks (H)
Last year's finish: 9th
Predicted 2025 finish: 14th
TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $11, Final 8: $3.75, Most Losses: $7
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Home Grounds: Accor Stadium, Belmore Sports Ground.
Coach: Cameron Ciraldo
Compared to previous years, the Bulldogs have had a relatively quiet offseason. After making the finals last year, they'll be hoping to find enough improvement to threaten for the title this year. Still in search of a dominant pack, they welcome Tom Amone from the Super League and Sitili Tupouniua from the Roosters. Going on last year's performances, the Bulldogs have one of the softest starts to the season, and Ciraldo will want his charges to fly out of the gates. If Toby Sexton fails to fire early, Ciraldo has young half Mitchell Woods at his disposal this year.
Best side: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Blake Wilson 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Sam Hughes 11. Jacob Preston 12. Viliame Kikau 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Josh Curran 17. Tom Amone
Biggest loss: Josh Addo-Carr Biggest gain: Sitili Tupouniua
First five: Dragons (A), Titans (H), Eels (A), Sharks (A), Knights (H)
Last year's finish: 6th
Predicted 2025 finish: 6th
TAB odds: Premiers: $13, Top 4: $3.25, Final 8: $1.65, Most Losses: $26
Cronulla Sharks
Home Ground: PointsBet Stadium (Shark Park)
Coach: Craig Fitzgibbon
The Sharks are another club that have made only minor changes to their squad from last season. In saying that they have managed one of the biggest signings of the season in nabbing Addin Fonua-Blake from the Warriors. They did finish fourth last year and their season ended at the hands of the Panthers, one game away from the grand final. They start their season in Las Vegas against the reigning premiers and a tough first five rounds will test their claims for another run deep into the finals.
Best side: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Addin Fonua-Blake 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Braden Hamlin-Uele Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Jesse Colquhoun
Biggest loss: Royce Hunt Biggest gain: Addin Fonua-Blake
First five: Panthers (LV), Cowboys (A), Rabbitohs (H), Bulldogs (H), Raiders (A)
Last year's finish: 4th
Predicted 2025 finish: 3rd
TAB odds: Premiers: $13, Top 4: $2.60, Final 8: $1.40, Most Losses: $51
Dolphins
Home Ground: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe
Coach: Kristian Woolf
Foundation coach Wayne Bennett has handed the reins over to Kristian Woolf, with the club yet to taste finals football, despite two promising seasons. Woolf inherits a team which he has helped build, with a talented backline and some grizzled forwards. Former Knights prop Daniel Saifiti joins the front-row rotation hoping to put a spark back in his career and help the Dolphins cope with the retirements of Kenny Bromwich and Jarrod Wallace. With a similar roster to last season, it will be interesting to see what Woolf can do to take them the extra mile to finals berth.
Best side: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jack Bostock 3. Herbie Farnworth 4. Jake Averillo 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Flegler 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Max Plath Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Kenny Bromwich 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
Biggest loss: Jarrod Wallace Biggest gain: Daniel Saifiti
First five: Rabbitohs (H), Knights (A), Tigers (H), Broncos (H), Titans (A)
Last year's finish: 10th
Predicted 2025 finish: 8th
TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $10, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $5.50
Gold Coast Titans
Home Ground: Cbus Super Stadium
Coach: Des Hasler
Coach Des Hasler enters his second year at the club after a very disappointing 2024. There has not been much offseason movement with their biggest addition both figuratively and literally being Eels discard prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Jayden Campbell could find himself in a starting jersey if the unconvincing halves pairing of Kieran Foran and AJ Brimson fails to fire. Everyone will be keen to welcome talisman prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui back from his knee surgery, as they'll need his leadership to improve on last season.
Best side: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofi Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Beau Fermor 12. David Fifita 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 17. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui
Biggest loss: Tanah Boyd Biggest gain: Reagan Campbell-Gillard
First five: BYE, Bulldogs (A), Knights (H), Roosters (A), Dolphins (H)
Last year's finish: 14th
Predicted 2025 finish: 17th
TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $8.50, Final 8: $3, Most Losses: $13
Manly Sea Eagles
Home Ground: 4 Pines Park, Brookvale
Coach: Anthony Seibold
The Sea Eagles played finals football last season, narrowly beating the Bulldogs in the opening round, before being thumped by the Roosters. They have made very few player market moves in the offseason, with the Warriors' Jazz Tevaga and former Roosters Siosiua Taukeiaho being the only notable signings. Still, they have a pair of halves who complemented each other well last year, and will be even better with a season under their belts. Once again, if Tom Trbojevic can remain healthy, they will be a very tough side to beat.
Best side: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Reuben Garrick 3. Tommy Talau 4. Tolu Koula 5. Jason Saab 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Taniela Paseka 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 16. Nathan Brown 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho
Biggest loss: Brad Parker Biggest gain: Jazz Tevaga
First five: Cowboys (H), Warriors (A), Raiders (H), Eels (H), Storm (H)
Last year's finish: 7th
Predicted 2025 finish: 2nd
TAB odds: Premiers $15, Top 4: $3, Final 8: $1.65, Most Losses: $29
Melbourne Storm
Home Ground: AAMI Park, Melbourne
Coach: Craig Bellamy
The Storm became the latest team to lose a grand final to the Panthers, after claiming the minor premiership on the way. As usual, they have made only minor adjustments to their roster, with the signing of prop Stefano Utoikamanu making all the headlines. Craig Bellamy returns for another season and he'll have this machine well-oiled and ready to go one better than last season. With Jack Howarth in the centres, the backline improves and if everyone remains fit and Utoikamanu blossoms in the Storm system, they could be the team to finally end the Panthers' reign.
Best side: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Xavier Coates 3. Nick Meaney 4. Jack Howarth 5. Will Warbrick 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Christian Welch 9. Harry Grant 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 12. Eli Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Shawn Blore 17. Josh King
Biggest loss: Reimis Smith Biggest gain: Stefano Utoikamanu
First five: Eels (H), BYE, Panthers (H), Dragons (A), Sea Eagles (A)
Last year's finish: 1st (Runners-up)
Predicted 2025 finish: Premiers
TAB odds: Premiers: $3.75, Top 4: $1.50, Final 8: $1.10, Most Losses: $251
Newcastle Knights
Home Ground: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Coach: Adam O'Brien
The Knights snuck into the finals last season before losing to the Cowboys on the first weekend. They have not made any significant moves on the player market and have lost Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins. Coach Adam O'Brien has a decision to make on which two players form his best halves combination. As has been the case in recent seasons, the Knights' fortunes will ride on the fitness and form of superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga.
Best side: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Greg Marzhew 3. Bradman Best 4. Dane Gagai 5. Fletcher Sharpe 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jack Cogger 8. Leo Thompson 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Brodie Jones 16. Dylan Lucas 17. Jack Hetherington
Biggest loss: Daniel Saifiti Biggest gain: James Schiller
First five: Tigers (A), Dolphins (H), Titans (A), BYE, Bulldogs (A)
Last year's finish: 8th
Predicted 2025 finish: 15th
TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $10, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $7.50
New Zealand Warriors
Home Grounds: Go Media Stadium, Auckland
Coach: Andrew Webster
The Warriors let a lot of people down last year in what turned out to be a very disappointing season. They have managed the biggest signing of them all, luring Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris home to the shaky isles. Fisher-Harris is not only one of the best props in the game, he is a culture changer. Half-hearted efforts are simply unacceptable when you are answerable to the Big Fish. The Warriors also welcome Tanah Boyd who will be pushing halfback Te Maire Martin for the No. 7 jersey. If Tuivasa-Sheck can find some of his lost magic, the Warriors could be a formidable side in 2025.
Best side: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Edward Kosi 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-King 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitch Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Chanel Harris-Tavita 15. Marata Niukore 16. Jackson Ford 17. Tom Ale
Biggest loss: Shaun Johnson Biggest gain: James Fisher-King
First five: Raiders (LV), Sea Eagles (H), Roosters (H), Tigers (A), BYE
Last year's finish: 13th
Predicted 2025 finish: 5th
TAB odds: Premiers: $41, Top 4: $7, Final 8: $2.75, Most Losses: $11
North Queensland Cowboys
Home Ground: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
Coach: Todd Payten
The Cowboys have put a bit of a broom through their squad ahead of the 2025 season, despite finishing fifth last year and bowing out in the second week of the finals. Gone is goalkicker Valentine Holmes, half Chad Townsend and winger Kyle Feldt, while enigmatic second rower John Bateman joins the pack. After overachieving last year, it is hard to see the Cowboys repeating that performance.
Best side: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Murray Taulagi 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Semi Valemei 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Griffin Neame 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Coen Hess 16. Jordan McLean 17. Heilum Luki
Biggest loss: Valentine Holmes Biggest gain: John Bateman
First five: Sea Eagles (A), Sharks (H), Broncos (A), Raiders (H), Panthers (A)
Last year's finish: 5th
Predicted 2025 finish: 12th
TAB odds: Premiers: $17, Top 4: $4.25, Final 8: $2, Most Losses: $15
Parramatta Eels
Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta
Coach: Jason Ryles
A new coach and hopefully a new beginning for the Eels who continue to search for that elusive fifth premiership. There has been a necessary clean-out after last year's disappointing season and we will have to wait and see how Ryles brings the new look Eels together. They have a challenging start to the season with three finals teams from last year in their first four games, starting with the Storm who never lose their opening round clash. This season could be a real struggle for the Eels as they look to rebuild.
Best side: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Will Penisini 4. Zac Lomax 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Junior Paulo 9. Brendan Hands 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Joey Lussick 16. Bryce Cartwright 17. Wiremu Greig
Biggest loss: Clint Gutherson Biggest gain: Zac Lomax
First five: Storm (A), Tigers (H), Bulldogs (H), Sea Eagles (A), Dragons (H)
Last year's finish: 15th
Predicted 2025 finish: 16th
TAB odds: Premiers: $34, Top 4: $5, Final 8: $2.25, Most Losses: $13
Penrith Panthers
Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta
Coach: Ivan Cleary
The Panthers set out on a journey to win an astonishing fifth straight premiership with some major obstacles in their path. Firstly their home ground is being torn down, so they will play most of their home games in Parramatta, secondly they have lost two of their most influential players in Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris. The Panthers have nabbed Blaize Talagi from the Eels to step into Luai's role and Isaiah Papali'i from the Tigers to bolster the pack, but they will be decidedly weaker.
Best side: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Mavrik Geyer
Biggest loss: James Fisher-Harris Biggest gain: Blaize Talagi
First five: Sharks (LV), Roosters (H), Storm (A), Rabbitohs (A), Cowboys (H)
Last year's finish: 2nd (Premiers)
Predicted 2025 finish: 4th
TAB odds: Premiers: $4.50, Top 4: $1.70, Final 8: $1.15, Most Losses: $151
St George Illawarra Dragons
Home Ground: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium [Kogarah] WIN Stadium [Wollongong]
Coach: Shane Flanagan
The Dragons have signed several veterans who come into the side with points to prove. Damien Cook, Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes are all nearing the end of their careers, but still have the drive to prove their detractors wrong. The Dragons have finally moved on from the Ben Hunt era and have picked up former Rabbitohs half Lachlan Ilias to wear the No.7. You would have to expect an improvement from last season based on the leadership qualities of Cook and Gutherson alone.
Best side: 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Hame Sele 9. Damien Cook 10. Francis Molo 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Toby Couchman
Biggest loss: Ben Hunt Biggest gain: Damien Cook
First five: Bulldogs (H), Rabbitohs (H), BYE, Storm (H), Eels (A)
Last year's finish: 11th
Predicted 2025 finish: 10th
TAB odds: Premiers: $67, Top 4: $13, Final 8: $4, Most Losses: $5.50
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Home Ground: Accor Stadium (Olympic Stadium Homebush)
Coach: Wayne Bennett
Supercoach Wayne Bennett returns to Redfern with some unfinished business, after his last stint at the famous club failed to produced a premiership. He inherits a bits-and-pieces side which really struggled at times during the 2024 season and narrowly avoided the wooden spoon. If anyone can motivate a form reversal it will be Bennett, and it will be particularly interesting to see whether he can extract the true potential from the troublesome Josh Schuster.
Best side: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Tyrone Munro 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Alex Johnston 6. Cody Walker 7. Lewis Dodd 8. Davvy Moale 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Jai Arrow 12. Keaon Koloamatangi 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Josh Schuster 16. Tallis Duncan 17. Euan Aitken
Biggest loss: Damien Cook Biggest gain: Josh Schuster
First five: Dolphins (A), Dragons (A), Sharks (A), Panthers (H), Roosters (H)
Last year's finish: 16th
Predicted 2025 finish: 13th
TAB odds: Premiers $17, Top 4: $3.75, Final 8: $1.80, Most Losses: $19
Sydney Roosters
Home Ground: Allianz Stadium
Coach: Trent Robinson
The Roosters have seen a rush to the exit door during the offseason with at least eight genuine first graders moving on or retiring. To replace the exodus they have signed Chad Townsend as a back-up half option. They still somehow boast an impressive line-up, but it is hard to see them matching last year's performance after such a turnover of players. Rugby convert Mark Nawaqanitawase will be one to watch in the centres as he showed flashes of brilliance during limited opportunities last year. With Joseph Manu and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii both gone, there will be increased pressure on him to perform.
Best side: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Mark Nawaqanitawase 4. Billy Smith 5. Dom Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Sam Walker 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Nat Butcher 12. Angus Crichton 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Siua Wong 16. De La Salle Va'a 17. Naufahu Whyte
Biggest loss: Joseph Manu / Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Biggest gain: Chad Townsend
First five: Broncos (H), Panthers (A), Warriors (A), Titans (H), Rabbitohs (A)
Last year's finish: 3rd
Predicted 2025 finish: 9th
TAB odds: Premiers: $15, Top 4: $4, Final 8: $1.85, Most Losses: $26
Wests Tigers
Home Grounds: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leichhardt Oval
Coach: Benji Marshall
Benji Marshall has finally assembled a roster that looks set to rise up the ladder in 2025. The addition of Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai should make a huge difference, not only in the halves, but in the team's overall attitude and cohesiveness. The front-row additions of Terrell May and Royce Hunt make up for the loss of hot and cold prop Stefano Utoikamanu and winger Sunia Turuva adds some real firepower out wide. They might not play finals football this year, but they won't be taking out another wooden spoon either.
Best side: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Justin Olam 4. Adam Doueihi 5. Sunia Turuva 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Api Koroisau 10. Royce Hunt 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jack Bird 15. David Klemmer 16. Sione Fainu 17. Alex Twal
Biggest loss: Stefano Utoikamanu Biggest gain: Jarome Luai
First five: Knights (H), Eels (A), Dolphins (A), Warriors (H), Broncos (A)
Last year's finish: 17th
Predicted 2025 finish: 11th
TAB odds: Premiers: $41, Top 4: $9, Final 8: $3.25, Most Losses: $8
TAB odds accurate at time of publish - please visit tab.com.au for the latest.