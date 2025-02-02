The 2024 NRL Pre-season Challenge

The 2025 NRL season is a month away, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fifth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.
Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the Pre-season Challenge.
(All times listed in AEDT)
Friday, February 7
Cronulla Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors
7:30pm - Shark Park
Saturday, February 8
Penrith Panthers vs. Canberra Raiders
7:30pm - Shark Park
Thursday, February 13
Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sharks
7:50pm - GIO Stadium Canberra
Friday, February 14
Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels
6pm - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Dolphins
8pm - Barlow Park, Cairns
Saturday, February 15
New Zealand Warriors vs. Melbourne Storm
1:30pm - FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
3:30pm - Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
NRL All Stars 2025
Women
Indigenous vs. Maori
5:50pm CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Men
Indigenous vs. Maori
8:10pm CommBank Stadium, Sydney
Sunday, February 16
Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans
3:30pm - Toowoomba Sports Ground, Toowoomba
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers
5:30pm - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters
7:30pm - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Friday, February 21
Manly Sea Eagles vs. Penrith Panthers
6pm - Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers vs. Parramatta Eels
8pm - Leichhardt Oval
Saturday, February 22
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
3pm - Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee
Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
5:30pm - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe
Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans
7:30pm - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe
Sunday, February 23
Sydney Roosters vs. Newcastle Knights
3:15pm - Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
Melbourne Storm vs. North Queensland Cowboys
5:30pm - Casey Fields, Melbourne