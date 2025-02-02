        <
          The 2024 NRL Pre-season Challenge

          • ESPN
          Feb 2, 2025, 08:00 PM

          The 2025 NRL season is a month away, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fifth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.

          Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the Pre-season Challenge.

          (All times listed in AEDT)

          Friday, February 7

          Cronulla Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors
          7:30pm - Shark Park

          Saturday, February 8

          Penrith Panthers vs. Canberra Raiders
          7:30pm - Shark Park

          Thursday, February 13

          Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sharks
          7:50pm - GIO Stadium Canberra

          Friday, February 14

          Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels
          6pm - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

          North Queensland Cowboys vs. Dolphins
          8pm - Barlow Park, Cairns

          Saturday, February 15

          New Zealand Warriors vs. Melbourne Storm
          1:30pm - FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

          South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
          3:30pm - Industree Group Stadium, Gosford

          NRL All Stars 2025

          Women
          Indigenous vs. Maori
          5:50pm CommBank Stadium, Sydney

          Men
          Indigenous vs. Maori
          8:10pm CommBank Stadium, Sydney

          Sunday, February 16

          Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans
          3:30pm - Toowoomba Sports Ground, Toowoomba

          Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers
          5:30pm - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

          St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters
          7:30pm - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

          Friday, February 21

          Manly Sea Eagles vs. Penrith Panthers
          6pm - Leichhardt Oval

          Wests Tigers vs. Parramatta Eels
          8pm - Leichhardt Oval

          Saturday, February 22

          St George Illawarra Dragons vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
          3pm - Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee

          Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
          5:30pm - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

          Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans
          7:30pm - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

          Sunday, February 23

          Sydney Roosters vs. Newcastle Knights
          3:15pm - Industree Group Stadium, Gosford

          Melbourne Storm vs. North Queensland Cowboys
          5:30pm - Casey Fields, Melbourne