The 2024 NRL Pre-season Challenge

The 2025 NRL season is a month away, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fifth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.

(All times listed in AEDT)

Friday, February 7

Cronulla Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors

7:30pm - Shark Park

Saturday, February 8

Penrith Panthers vs. Canberra Raiders

7:30pm - Shark Park

Thursday, February 13

Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sharks

7:50pm - GIO Stadium Canberra

The Raiders are set to start their pre-season with clashes against the Panthers and Sharks. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Friday, February 14

Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels

6pm - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Dolphins

8pm - Barlow Park, Cairns

Saturday, February 15

New Zealand Warriors vs. Melbourne Storm

1:30pm - FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

3:30pm - Industree Group Stadium, Gosford

NRL All Stars 2025

Women

Indigenous vs. Maori

5:50pm CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Men

Indigenous vs. Maori

8:10pm CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Sunday, February 16

Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans

3:30pm - Toowoomba Sports Ground, Toowoomba

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

5:30pm - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

7:30pm - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Friday, February 21

Manly Sea Eagles vs. Penrith Panthers

6pm - Leichhardt Oval

Wests Tigers vs. Parramatta Eels

8pm - Leichhardt Oval

Saturday, February 22

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

3pm - Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee

Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

5:30pm - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans

7:30pm - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Sunday, February 23

Sydney Roosters vs. Newcastle Knights

3:15pm - Industree Group Stadium, Gosford

Melbourne Storm vs. North Queensland Cowboys

5:30pm - Casey Fields, Melbourne