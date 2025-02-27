NRL 2025 preseason tiers: Title contenders, finals pretenders, early Bali bookers

Open Extended Reactions

The three-week Preseason Challenge is over and the 2025 NRL season is set to kick off in Las Vegas. It takes a degree of bravery to predict the outcome of an increasingly close competition -- unless you just keep picking the Panthers to win it all. It is a bit easier to group the teams according to their chances, with the very real possibility of still ending up with a face covered in egg.

We go through each team, and determine which group we feel they will finish the season in.

Title contenders

Melbourne Storm - The last team to beat the Panthers in a grand final, the Storm had another shot last year, but fell short on the night. They have retained the majority of that lineup as well as adding a potentially dominant front-row forward in Stefano Utoikamanu. Craig Bellamy is desperate to grab another title to top off his remarkable coaching career and 2025 could well be the year.

Penrith Panthers - You simply cannot leave them out of this tier, regardless of how unlikely it seems that they will win a fifth consecutive title. During their incredible run they have shed quality players, but none as intrinsic to their success as Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris. They no doubt have the next generation ready to step into the breach and can't be underestimated.

Manly Sea Eagles - Another season to improve what is already a very effective halves combination between Daly Cherry-Evans and Luke Brooks, should see the Sea Eagles nipping at the heels of another premiership. As always, a fit and firing Tom Trbojevic will be key to their chances.

Cronulla Sharks - The Sharks weren't far off making the big dance last season and have mostly maintained their roster, with the key addition of Addin Fonua-Blake adding grunt to their engine room. They are a well-coached unit with Nicho Hynes playing better as his confidence grows at club level.

Brisbane Broncos - Despite missing the finals last season, the signing of new coach Michael Maguire and Origin veteran Ben Hunt sees Brisbane right back in the mix for the premiership. If Maguire can get the best out of players like Payne Haas, Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs, the Broncos will be very hard to beat.

Finals pretenders - might make Top 8, but unlikely to win it all

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs - The Bulldogs made the finals last year breaking a painful drought for their fans and they were a little unlucky to bow out in the first week against the Sea Eagles. Whilst the team will be better for the season together, they haven't really added the final ingredients needed to push them into the contenders tier.

Dolphins - The Dolphins have disappointingly missed the finals in their first two seasons and have waved goodbye to coach Wayne Bennett ahead of this season. It will be interesting to see what Kristian Woolf can do with them, but they certainly have the talent, if injuries are kind, to make it into the Top 8 without really threatening to win the lot.

New Zealand Warriors - The simple addition of James Fisher-King will elevate the Warriors from also-rans to Top 8 threats. He will bring a hard-edged, no-surrender attitude to everything the Warriors do. They have the talent, now they have some added mental edge, but it still might not be enough against the very top sides.

Wests Tigers - Not really sure if the new-look Tigers will play finals football this season, as they are already struggling to field their best team. But, they will certainly be in the mix as Jarome Luai leads what is a sharp looking outfit on paper. No one wants to see the Tigers finish ninth again, but it will be good to see them move well away from the wooden spoon.

Almost certainly won't be relevant in 2025 -- book that end of season trip now

Sydney Roosters - The Chooks are expected to take a major tumble this season, after finishing third last year. Considering the amount of top-level talent they have lost since last year, it will be an amazing feat of coaching by Trent Robinson for them to play finals football in 2025.

North Queensland Cowboys - The Cowboys surprised many last season and are capable of doing so again this year. They have all the attacking weapons needed, but must tighten up in defence. I just have my doubts over whether they can overachieve again.

St George Illawarra Dragons - The Dragons have entered the post-Ben Hunt era and have signed on three veterans to help them through it. Damien Cook, Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes bring a wealth of experience to the team and their ability to combine will be key to determining where the Dragons finish the season.

South Sydney Rabbitohs - The Bunnies welcome back Wayne Bennett, but have already lost captain Cameron Murray for the season and Latrell Mitchell for the opening rounds. Despite the super coach providing a lift, it could be another long, painful season for the red and green.

Gold Coast Titans - Des Hasler's second year in charge should see some improvement, but the Titans remain a mystery wrapped in an enigma when it comes to their inability to convert talent into consistent results.

Newcastle Knights - The Knights played finals football last year, but have made no real moves on the player market since. If coach Adam O'Brien can sort out his halves, and Kalyn Ponga can play all season at his very best, they could make the Top 8 again. They are more likely to be packing their thongs early for an end-of-season beach holiday.

Parramatta Eels - The Eels have undergone a clean-out as new coach Jason Ryles attempts to re-establish the club as a premiership contender. This year will be a stepping stone towards that end, and the players will be able to work on their team bonding during their early end-of-season trip.

Canberra Raiders - The Raiders are a team in the middle of a transitional stage this season. They will be relying on several youngsters stepping up into leading roles. They have been relatively quiet on the player market and it could be a long year for the Green Machine.