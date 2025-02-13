Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is rapidly approaching and if you haven't kept up to date with all the latest in the world of rugby league, don't fret, ESPN has put everything you need to know into one convenient place. You'll be up to speed by the time we get to the kick-off in Las Vegas.

When does the 2025 NRL season begin?

The 2025 NRL season begins on Sunday, March 2 at 11am (AEDT) when the Canberra Raiders take on the New Zealand Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. They will be followed by the reigning premiers Penrith Panthers as they launch their title defence against the Cronulla Sharks at 3:30pm (AEDT). The rest of the opening round commences the following Thursday, March 6 at 8pm (AEDT) with the blockbuster between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos.

Full 2025 NRL draw.

When is the 2025 NRL Grand Final?

The 2025 NRL Grand Final will be played at Accor Stadium, Homebush on Sunday October 5, beginning at 7:30pm (AEDT).

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers poses with the Provan-Summons Trophy after winning the 2024 NRL Grand Final. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Who will broadcast NRL games in 2025?

At the end of 2021 the Australian Rugby League Commission announced a new free-to-air deal with Nine Entertainment, which would extend through the 2027 season.

Nine will continue to broadcast a live Premiership game on Thursday and Friday nights as well as Sunday afternoons and a Saturday night game for the final five rounds prior to the commencement of the finals. Nine also retained the exclusive live broadcast rights for the NRL Grand Final and the State of Origin Series.

Fox League continues to be Nine's broadcast partner, covering all regular season and finals games live through Foxtel or Kayo subscriptions.

When is the 2025 NRL pre-season? And who is playing?

The 2025 NRL Pre-season Challenge is being played over three weeks, beginning on Friday Feb. 7 and finishing on Sunday Feb. 23rd.

Full pre-season schedule, results and reports.

When is Magic Round in 2025?

Magic Round will be held during Round 9 of the NRL season in 2025, played between Friday May 2 and Sunday May 4, once again at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles are the team with the bye this year, sitting at home during the festivities.

New South Wales players celebrate victory in the 2024 State of Origin series. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

When and where will the 2025 State of Origin series be played?

Game I of the 2025 State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday May 28 at 8:05pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Game II will be played on Wednesday June 18 at 7:05pm (AEST) at Optus Stadium, Perth and Game III will be played on Wednesday July 9 at 8:05pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, Sydney.

Are there any rule changes for the 2025 NRL season?

There will be no significant rule changes to the game ahead of the 2025 NRL season. Clubs have been advised that key areas including the play-the-ball and 10-metre compliance would be monitored closely throughout the season. There has also been further clarity and guidelines regarding the obstruction rule with the aim of achieving a better balance between the tactical use of lead-runners, and defences being afforded a fair opportunity to adjust. The league also intends to crack down on players milking obstruction penalties.

Which notable NRL players have changed teams?

There were plenty of big-name player movements during the NRL offseason, highlighted by a couple of Panthers superstars in Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris who went to Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors respectively. Fisher-Harris wasn't the only highly rated prop forward to change clubs with Wests Tigers losing Stefano Utoikamanu to Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors losing Addin Fonua-Blake to Cronulla, the Sharks losing Royce Hunt to the Tigers, the Parramatta Eels losing Reagan Campbell-Gillard to the Titans and the Newcastle Knights losing Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins. St George Illawarra Dragons have lost star halfback Ben Hunt to the Brisbane Broncos, while the North Queensland Cowboys' Valentine Holmes, Eels' Clint Gutherson and South Sydney Rabbitohs' Damien Cook are all pulling on the Big Red V of the Dragons. Zac Lomax has gone the other direction, leaving the Dragons for the Eels, while Blaize Talagi left the Eels to play with the Panthers. The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs sent Josh Addo-Carr to the Eels, while bringing Marcelo Montoya back from the Warriors.

Who is the current NRL premiership favourite for 2025?

Melbourne Storm are the current $3.75 favourites with tab.com.au to take out the 2025 NRL Premiership. They would have to end the four-year reign of the Penrith Panthers, who are currently second favourites paying $4.50. Behind those two, the Brisbane Broncos are paying $8 and the Cronulla Sutherland Sharks are paying $11.

What have been some of the major NRL off-season stories?

Latrell Mitchell gets NRL green light to play round one

Christian Welch announces retirement due to injury

Payne Haas in doubt for season opener after surgery

Hunt a leader as Maguire makes captain call

'Bulls---': Russell Crowe denies Souths exit rumours

Mam unable to count All Stars in integrity unit ban

Prime Minister Albanese confirms NRL expansion into PNG

Roosters lock in James Tedesco until end of 2026

Blues turn to the past naming Laurie Daley as head coach

Sharks dealt hardest run in NRL draw, Knights win out

Tigers land prop May, Addo-Carr joins the Eels

Des Hasler settles legal stoush with Sea Eagles

Reece Walsh signs new Broncos deal until end of 2029

Munster denies NRL Grand Final bite allegation