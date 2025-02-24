Preseason climax brings hope for Queensland's NRL sides

The 2025 NRL season is set to kick off in Las Vegas this weekend. The teams have completed their preparations, and there are some very good signs for the four Queensland sides.

BRONCOS

Michael Maguire flexed his impressive roster at Dolphin Oval, as the Broncos cantered to a 30-14 win over the Bulldogs and a second successive Preseason Challenge. The win rounds out a summer in which extinguishing the rockstar vibes and wayward culture of the famous club was a massive focus. Early signs are promising.

Positionally at least, 'Madge' is rewarding application and dismissing complacency. Jack Gosiewski had an unremarkable and injury plagued maiden season in Broncos colours after his arrival from the Cowboys. Underneath the rocky start is EXACTLY the kind of hard working, no frills backrower Magguire loves. Throw in a strong preseason and a metre topping effort against the Bulldogs -- and voila -- Jack's a starter, nine years after Maguire gave him an NRL debut at South Sydney. Incumbents Brendan Piakura (out of shape) and Jordan Riki (attitude adjustment) didn't wow the new coach right off the bat - they'll begin the season with zero guarantees.

Kobe Hetherington is rated by many at the Broncos as a hard-hitting enforcer who evokes memories of great Brisbane bashers like Trevor Gillmeister, Peter Ryan and Tony Carroll. He peeled off 37 bruising tackles against the Bulldogs, and Brisbane have suffered for not having him start consistently at lock in the past. The 25 year old will wear the No.13 under Maguire, at the expense of Pat Carrigan's personal ambitions. Incumbent test prop Carrigan wanted to be the Test lock in 2024, so he got to play there for his club. He was ultimately picked at prop for the Kangaroos, and will remain there under Maguire. The Broncos middle third is all the more formidable with Carrigan, Payne Haas and the hard working Corey Jensen on the field with Hetherington.

Kobe Hetherington of the Broncos takes on the Titans defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Less than 12 months ago Corey Paix was shopping himself to the Super League - now he's had his best preseason and is Maguire's likely first choice from a deep pool of hooking stocks. Tyson Smoothy will be on the bench, Blake Mozer is injured but not far away, and Billy Walters' fortunes could spin in various directions. Is the 31 year old son of the sacked coach a starting hooker, halves cover, a state league player, utility, or wearing different colours before the year is out? After Round 9 there's every chance Ben Hunt will also enter the bristling hooking ranks, although his first hit out might have sewn some complication into that idea. Hunt's three try assists, attacking kicks and glimpses of an elite combination with Adam Reynolds proved there could be something to the concept of Brisbane having two generals. There was something ominous about Reynolds running the team and territory with his kicking game while Hunt kept his eyes up and laid it on a platter for his outside men. What this duo produce in tandem can very much make or break the Broncos entire year. What all of this might mean when Ezra Mam returns is a puzzle - but Maguire won't be complaining.

Reece Walsh was restricted to 14 games last year and struggled to deliver consistency at club level. He was prone to trying to do it all himself and taking too many risks; facts overshadowed by the sheer spectacle when it came off for him. He was measured against the Bulldogs and it's going to be fascinating to see if the 22 year old's cool head prevails as he adapts to Maguire's methods and the season grinds on.

Jesse Arthars of the Maori All Stars scores a try. Matt King/Getty Images

Jesse Arthurs has added bulk at the coaches request this season. One of the clubs most consistent performers in recent years could strike a watertight defensive combination with returning journeyman Gehamat Shibasaki. Maguire has lauded the work and style of Shibasaki over summer; his suffocating edge defence style is in the 'Madge' wheelhouse and will likely pip the speed of Deine Meriner for a start.

Kotoni Staggs tweaked a quad at Kayo Stadium, a minor blip at the end of an exceptional pre-season that has catapulted him to genuine 'senior player' status at Red Hill. Listen for the whispers to become shouts concerning his secured future and the potential exit of reinstated winger Selwyn Cobbo sometime around the middle of the year. Regardless of that narrative, Maguire's full strength Broncos side will finish in the top two this season.

DOLPHINS

There's rookie coaches, and there's Kristian Woolf. The 49 year old made Tonga a powerhouse and orchestrated a threepeat with St Helens in the UK. He dipped the toes in as interim coach of the Knights for two games in 2019, and otherwise has served a significantly deep NRL coaching apprenticeship. A few solid years under Wayne Bennett and a well established rapport with his inherited roster has him well placed for his first full time gig.

Woolf's squad went down to an impressive Titans outfit to round out a Yin and Yang Preseason Challenge; showcasing both firepower and ongoing questions around depth in key areas, even more so after fresh injuries to Jack Bostock and Daniel Saifiti.

Tom Gilbert of the Dolphins runs the ball against the Titans. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Tom Gilbert is finally back from his ACL nightmare, former Cowboy Kulikefu Finefeuiaki joins the edge, Saifititi -- if fit -- replaces the retired Jesse Bromwich in the middle, and Max Plath will remain a starter after a breakout 2024. They'll face questions around median age; but the Dolphins famed DNA remains intact through the tough quartet of Ray Stone, Mark Nicholls, Felise Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich. Then there's the world class middle Tom Flegler, who Woolf will be desperate to see add to his four game Dolphins career before midyear.

Herbie Farnworth is in the conversation as the world's best centre right now, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was close to the best in the code last year. Throw in Jamayne Isaako and you have a highly potent backline. In the halves, Sean O'Sullivan drifts further from the gameday squad and Kodi Nikorima started the final trial alongside Isiah Katoa. Woolf surely knows Nikorima's best work is done in a No.14 and might even use Jake Averillo in the halves in a bid to find the best possible foil for Katoa to overturn the 2024 trend of narrow and very winnable defeats. If they crack it, the burgeoning Tongan superstar might just become one of the game's premier halves sooner than many expect. So much promise, but how many need to go down before they unravel? The NRL squad includes names like Connelly Lemuele, Harrison Graham, Josh Kerr, while Woolf also welcomes Junior Tupou from the Tigers and Max Feagai from the Dragons. Yet the Dolphins first two seasons have faltered with multiple top liners out of the picture, and will fall short of finals footy again if the curse repeats.

TITANS

The Titans aren't quite a Des Hasler team yet, but they shut out a long summer of miserly expectations in the energetic 26-18 win over the Dolphins. Even the kindest critic would've bemoaned the turnstile nature of the Gold Coast defence (53 missed tackles) in the heavy loss to the Broncos a week ago, and the attitude improved greatly at Kayo Stadium. Seeing Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in Gold Coast colours for the first time since Round 3 last year would've brought great joy for Hasler, quickly tempered by losing veteran Kieran Foran. The Kiwi veteran's bicep injury came after he'd been benched for Jayden Campbell; with AJ Brimson and Campbell orchestrating a very promising display. Combining brilliantly with dynamic fullback Keano Kini, Hasler's raw halves pairing produced energy, speed and intent in the Gold Coast spine. Add the match turning potential of Alofiana Khan-Pereira and it's a backline brimming with potential. The trick will be dealing with that whole week-to-week thing in the NRL.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Titans. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Big Tino's return enhances the Titans best attribute - a bristling forward pack. His official comeback in Round 2 (after a bye first up) will be alongside hard-heads Moe Fotuaiaka, experienced new face Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 20 year old bruiser Josiah Pahulu, Beau Fermor and the ever-polarising but very dangerous David Fifita, who was dangerous against the Dolphins and must lift after a poor back half of 2024. Hasler's roster is definitely better than 14th in the competition, now it's time to prove it and sneak back into the top eight. Good luck Dessy.

COWBOYS

Tom Duffy probably didn't expect an immediate NRL debut as a starting halfback with his beloved Cowboys when he clocked on for the preseason, having only been freshly promoted to the top 30 squad. It now looms after a promising afternoon at South Melbourne's Casey Fields, as the Cowboys clicked beautifully ahead of Round 1. The Townsville product threw the last pass for Scott Drinkwater's opener in the 4th minute, kicked for 300+ metres and ran the ball often. The pressure he took off Tom Dearden in the 36-24 win over the storm will be the impact coach Todd Payten enjoyed the most - it fills a significant void for the side and might see 2024 incumbent Jake Clifford relegated when he recovers from hernia surgery.

Jaxon Purdue of the Cowboys runs with the ball. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Heilum Luki and Tom Chester (both ACL) are big losses for a side that has invested heavily in its young brigade. It's not all bad news though, with Jaxon Purdue running roughshod over the Storm in a bustling attacking afternoon; featuring a reel of linebreaks, try assists and a four pointer at left centre. Early signs are the Cowboys have developed a centre worthy of succeeding Val Holmes, and a potent combination between Purdue and Braidon Burns on the left. Across the field Viliama Vailia was just as damaging alongside the class of Murray Taulagi.

John Bateman threw his weight around on the right edge in a typically angry and robust club debut; completing what could be one of the NRL's most damaging back rows alongside Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter and the returning Coen Hess. The English veteran will provide an enormously important presence on the field and a sound influence for his younger team mates if he stays fit and content in the north.

For all the promise of the Cowboys attacking arsenal, gaping holes in the defensive line and the inexplicable leaking of points at the most inopportune moments was a big problem last year. Payten has hardened his edges and has more than capable middle quality in Jordan McLean and fast rising hitman Griffin Neame. With Jason Taumololo to return the Cowboys coach appears to have his pieces very much in place. His biggest hurdle to a possible top four spot will be keeping their minds on the job.