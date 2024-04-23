Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL season is set to be tight, with plenty of player movement during the offseason as clubs hope to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Dolphins vs. Newcastle Knights, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday April 27, 2pm (AEST)

It would have been easy to pick the Broncos over the Tigers or the Panthers over the Cowboys this week, but I have looked for a bit of variety instead. The Dolphins returned to their best last week, demolishing the Eels in Darwin. The Knights were belted by the Bulldogs and they lost Kalyn Ponga in the process.

It is hard to say whether the Dolphins are set for a series of wins, because they have a bit of inconsistency in them. They have certainly found an able replacement for the Hammer at fullback in Trai Fuller, who put in a brilliant performance against the Eels. At Suncorp Stadium it is hard to see the Knights upsetting them.

Round 8 sure thing: Dolphins

Trai Fuller in full flight against the Eels. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, GIO Stadium, Sunday April 28, 4:00pm (AEST)

The Raiders have been a bit up and down this season, but after being embarrassed by the Broncos last week, Ricky Stuart will have them fired up for a return to form against the Sharks.

The Sharks were lethal last week at home against the Cowboys and will prove to be a formidable opponent, but the home ground advantage will be firmly against them. The Raiders fans have still not forgotten nor forgiven the Sharks for Michael Ennis' Viking clap celebration.

This game should be won by the Sharks, but they won't have it as easy as they did last week against the Cowboys.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sharks

The roughie

New Zealand Warriors vs. Gold Coast Titans, Go Media Stadium, Thursday April 25, 2pm (AEST)

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Last week I tipped that the Dragons might upset the Warriors, if they played extremely well and the Warriors had one of their off days. Well I think it could very well happen again to the Warriors this week.

The Titans went very close to breaking their duck last week against the Sea Eagles and they now have AJ Brimson back at fullback where he belongs. If they cross the ditch with the right attitude and the Warriors have another mental lapse kind of day, they could cause a boilover.

Round 8 roughie: Titans

Click here for a full guide to Round 8 of the 2024 NRL season