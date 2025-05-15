The State of Origin series started in 1980 and since that very first encounter we have witnessed 129 games and seen plenty of amazing rugby league. Here are a list of some of the records set during that time.

Who has won the most State of Origin series?

Queensland have won 24 series compared with New South Wales' 17. There have been two drawn series dating back to event's inception in 1982.

What is the all-time head-to-head games score?

Queensland lead the head-to-head games tally 70 -- 60. There have been two draws.

Smiles all-round as the Maroons claim the 2017 State of Origin shield. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

What is the largest State of Origin winning margin?

Queensland hold the record for the largest ever winning margin of 46 points. The Maroons recorded a 52-6 victory in Game III of the 2015 series.

What is the largest halftime lead in a State of Origin game?

New South Wales took a dominant 34-0 lead into the break during Game II of the 2024 series. They crossed for six tries in the first 40 minutes, before allowing the Maroons to score 18 points in the second half. The Blues ultimately winning 38-18.

What were the most points scored in a single State of Origin game?

There were 72 points scored in Game III, 2000, with New South Wales defeating Queensland 56-16.

What were the fewest points scored in a single State of Origin game?

There were just 2 points scored in Game I, 1995, with Queensland defeating New South Wales 2-0.

Who has played the most State of Origin games?

Cameron Smith holds the record for total games, the former Queensland captain making 42 appearances in a stellar 14-year Origin career.

Cameron Smith of the Maroons breaks away from the Blues defence during Game 3 of the 2017 State Of Origin series. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Who has scored the most points in State of Origin history?

Johnathan Thurston leads the way as the all-time points-scorer, the Queensland half running up 220 points (99 goals, 5 tries, 2 field goals) in a superb 12-year Origin career.

Who has scored the most tries in State of Origin history?

Greg Inglis has crossed the stripe more than any other player in Origin history, the Queensland centre scoring 18 four-pointers in a brilliant 12-year Origin career.

Who has scored the most points in a single State of Origin game?

Ryan Girdler remains the all-time leader for points in a single Origin game, the Blues centre running up 32 (3 tries, 10 goals) in New South Wales' 56-16 win Game III, 2000. Girdler also holds the records for most points [52] and most tries [5] in a series, also from 2000. He shares the tries record with Lote Tuqiri, who managed the same feat in 2002.

Ryan Girdler in action for New South Wales. Darren England/ALLSPORT

Who has won the most Man of the Match awards in State of Origin history?

No player has won more Man of the Match awards than Queensland great Wally Lewis. "The King" claimed the honour on eight occasions over his outstanding 10-year Origin career.

Who has played the most consecutive games in State of Origin history?

Former Queensland half Johnathan Thurston was a warrior for the Maroons, the halfback/five-eighth making an incredible 36-straight appearances between 2005 and 2017.

What is the biggest crowd in State of Origin history?

The Melbourne Cricket Ground holds the record for the biggest crowd in Origin history, with a total attendance of 91,513 coming through the turnstiles for Game II, 2015.

State of Origin at the MCG in 2015. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

How many different venues has State of Origin been played at?

The annual interstate rivalry has been spread across 13 different venues in eight different cities. There has been one fixture played outside Australia, with Long Beach, California, hosting an "exhibition match" in 1987.

Who is the greatest coach in State of Origin history?

Mal Meninga is the most successful coach in Origin history, the former Queensland boss winning nine of 10 series when he was in charge of the Maroons between 2006 and 2015. Meninga's teams won 20 of the 30 games across that period.

Queensland coach Mal Meninga with captain Cameron Smith in 2008. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Who has captained the most games in State of Origin history?

No player has captained more State of Origin games than Wally Lewis, who led Queensland on 29 separate occasions between 1981-1991.

How many draws have there been in State of Origin history?

There have been just the two draws in State of Origin history, with Queensland and NSW unable to be separated in Game III of 1999 and Game III of 2002.

How many 3-0 series sweeps have there been in State of Origin history?

There have been seven clean sweeps in Origin history. Queensland have held NSW winless on four occasions, while the Blues have done it to the Maroons three times.

What is the longest series winning run in State of Origin history?

Queensland absolutely dominated NSW between 2006 and 2013, the Maroons winning eight straight series before the Blues finally snapped their drought in 2014.

How many players have been sent off in a State of Origin game?

There have been six players sent off in a State of Origin game, with Joseph Suaali'i being the quickest to receive his marching orders, leaving the field in the eighth minute of Game I of the 2024 Origin Series. The others were; Craig Greenhill (QLD) - High Tackle - 62nd minute, Game II, 1996, Gorden Tallis (QLD) - Referee Abuse, 71st minute, Game I, 2000, Trent Waterhouse (NSW) - Striking, 78th minute, Game III, 2009, Jarome Luai (NSW) - Headbutt, 79th minute, Game II, 2023, Reece Walsh (QLD) - Headbutt, 79th minute, Game II, 2023.

Who was the youngest player to play in a State of Origin game?

Ben Ikin made his State of Origin debut for Queensland in Game !, 1995, at the tender age of 18 years, 83 days.

Who is the oldest player to play in a State of Origin game?

Petero Civoniceva currently holds the honour of being the oldest player to feature in a State of Origin game, the Maroons workhorse was 36 years and 53 days when he played his final game in 2012. However, if Daly Cherry-Evans is selected for Game 1 of the 2025 series, he will surpass Civoniceva's mark at 36 years and 96 days.