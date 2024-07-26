Open Extended Reactions

Wests Tigers have announced forward John Bateman has been released by the club to play in England's Super League for the remainder of the season.

Bateman's exit to Warrington Wolves had been revealed by the Cheshire-based club's coach Sam Burgess on Tuesday.

But the move was bizarrely confirmed by the Tigers during their round 21 match against the Warriors in Auckland on Friday night.

Bateman, 30, was omitted from the Tigers' matchday squad that made the trip to New Zealand.

The Tigers said the English second rower would return to his homeland for the remainder of 2024 but was still contracted to the club for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

John Bateman helps Apisai Koroisau celebrate his try during and improved performance by the Tigers against the Sea Eagles. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"John leaving Wests Tigers for the back end of the season is something that all parties are comfortable with," Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

The move would save the Tigers close to $150,000 in their salary cap, late in a season which is already effectively over given the club sit in last place.

Burgess and Bateman are linked by their mutual association with Super League club Bradford, which they have both played for.

"We all know what John can bring, he's a great competitor and he's got some great rugby in front of him," Burgess told English media earlier.

Bateman has struggled form in his second season at the Tigers

