Melbourne have signed want-away Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu, bringing an end to one of the NRL season's biggest contract sagas.

Rated one of the best young forwards in the competition, Utoikamanu shunned interest from resurgent Canterbury to sign a three-year deal with the Storm that will begin in 2025.

The signing comes only days after the one-time NSW representative delivered a seismic blow to the rebuilding Tigers by rejecting their five-year contract offer.

Utoikamanu is Melbourne's first significant middle forward signing since the club lost premiership winners Jesse Bromwich, Dale Finucane and Brandon Smith at the end of the 2022 season.

Speaking for the first time since making his "upsetting" decision, Utoikamanu said leaving Wests was more about personal growth than premiership aspirations.

"It's less about winning a comp and more about me getting to a new club and developing as a player," Utoikamanu said after Thursday's 48-30 loss to North Queensland.

"I know I've developed a fair bit here, but I feel like I have a lot more to give.

"I thought it was just the best decision for me and my family to leave now. It's pretty upsetting but it is what it is.

"I love this club and everyone in it and I love all the boys and all the coaches so it was probably the hardest decision I've had to make in my career so far."

Stefano Utoikamanu will join a new NRL club in 2025 after confirming he would exit the Tigers Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Signed under the previous administration, Utoikamanu's Tigers contract had featured a clause that allowed him to test the market if the club missed finals, or he did not play two games for NSW this season.

But the fine print proved a poisoned chalice for Utoikamanu, whose future became a talking point before the 2024 season had even begun.

The mild-mannered Utoikamanu admitted the scrutiny had been difficult to handle, and detrimental to his form. Since being officially granted permission to test the market in late June, Utoikamanu has run for more than 100 metres in only two of six games.

"I'm not used to seeing my name in the media 24/7. It's good, but it's made it hard for me to find my stride in my footy. It's definitely been tough," he said.

"It's a pretty weird situation I'm in and it's not ideal that I had to make a decision on where I want to go during the season.

"I feel like that's kind of stuffed up my season a bit."

Pockets of the Leichhardt Oval crowd booed Utoikamanu during Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys, most notably during the team announcement and his first run of the evening.

But Utoikamanu bore no grudge toward his detractors as he looked to the future.

"I was probably expecting a bit more (booing) but tonight was a bit quieter than what (the crowd) would normally be on a Saturday or Sunday. That was probably good for me,' he said.

"Wherever I go next, I know that I'm going there as a fresh face. I think change is going to be good for me. Wherever I go next, I think I'm going to thrive."