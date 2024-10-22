Pacific Championships preview: Australia vs. New Zealand

Open Extended Reactions

The Pacific Championships move into the second week, when the two top dogs of international rugby league will clash in both the men's and women's competitions.

It is sure to be a cracking evening of rugby league in Christchurch as the in-form Jillaroos open proceedings against the Kiwi Ferns, before New Zealand and Australia collide in the men's.

Tom Dearden of Australia in action against Tonga. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

New Zealand vs. Australia

Sunday 27th October 4:05pm (AEDT)

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

New Zealand: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Peta Hiku 5. William Warbrick 6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Griffin Neame 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Scott Sorensen 13. Joseph Tapine Bench: 14. Kodi Nikorima 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Marata Niukore 17. Jordan Riki Reserves: 18. Erin Clark 19. Trent Toelau 20. Casey McLean

Australia: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Xavier Coates 3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Zac Lomax 6. Tom Dearden 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Harry Grant 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Cameron Murray 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Matt Burton 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Hudson Young Reserves: 18. Ben Hunt 19. Lindsay Smith 20. Bradman Best 21. Reece Robson

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Chris Sutton, Phil Henderson Bunker: Gerard Sutton

PointsBet odds: New Zealand $3.40 (+10.5 $1.85) Australia $1.32 (-10.5 $1.95)

Verdict: Australia were not entirely convincing last week in the 18-0 victory over Tonga to open the tournament, but coach Mal Meninga has stuck with the same 17-man lineup. The team has undergone many changes since Australia last played with some of the best talent unavailable, so those selected really need combine as a team. The halves of Mitchell Moses and Tom Dearden had their moments last week without ever being commanding. With Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster both missing, these two will have to step it up against the Kiwis.

James Fisher-Harris warms up at New Zealand training. Joe Allison/Getty Images

Of course, New Zealand is also missing some key players as they come together for their first hit-out of the Championships. Five players will make their Test debuts; Keano Kini, Will Warbrick, Phoenix Crossland, Naufahu Whyte and Jordan Riki. With Jahrome Hughes out injured, Shaun Johnson comes out of retirement to play halfback alongside occasional five-eighth Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

They will be captained by James Fisher-Harris who will personally ensure a fearsome battle in the forwards. The two sets of backrowers promise to steal the show, with Kiwis Isaiah Papali'i, Scott Sorensen and Joseph Tapine pitted against Angus Crichton, Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo. It might not be the sharpest of games, but it will be fiercely contested.

I think the one game up the sleeves of the Australians will be enough of an advantage to see them home against New Zealand, in what should be an interesting game.

Tip: Australia by 10

Australia's Tiana Penitani makes a break against Papua New Guinea. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

New Zealand vs. Australia

Sunday 27th October 1:35pm (AEDT)

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

New Zealand Ferns: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Leianne Tufuga 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Abigail Roache 5. Shanice Parker 6. Gayle Broughton 7. Tyla King 8. Brianna Clark 9. Brooke Anderson 10. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 11. Annessa Biddle 12. Amber Hall 13. Georgia Hale Bench: 14. Ash Quinlan 15. Najvada George 16. Alexis Tauaneai 17. Tiana Davison 18. Otesa Pule 19. Brooke Talataina 20. Mackenzie Wiki 21. Mya Hill-Moana

Australia Jillaroos: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Isabelle Kelly 4. Tiana Penitani 5. Jakiya Whitfeld 6. Ali Brigginshaw 7. Tarryn Aiken 8. Millie Elliott 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Shannon Mato 11. Kezie Apps 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Simaima Taufa Bench: 14. Jessika Elliston 15. Sarah Togatuki 16. Keilee Joseph 17. Mahalia Murphy Reserves: 18. Jessica Sergis 19. Abbi Church 20. Keeley Davis

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Paki Parkinson, Jon Stone Bunker: Todd Smith

PointsBet odds: New Zealand $3.10 (+7.5 $1.90) Australia $1.37 (-7.5 $1.90)

Verdict: Australia warmed up last week with a complete humiliation of the out-gunned Papua New Guinea side, but they certainly won't find this clash anywhere near as easy. Captain Ali Brigginshaw returns from a finger injury pushing the powerful Tiana Penitani into the centres in place of Jessica Sergis, in a fair indication of the strength of the Australia backline.

Olivia Higgins comes into the dummy-half role after an injury last week to Quincy Dodd. The rest of the forward pack remains the same combination of speed and relentlessness which completely dominated last week.

New Zealand have a new halves combination of their own, with Broncos five-eighth Gayle Broughton making her debut outside halfback Tyla King. The team is littered with NRLW stars who will no doubt be fired up to represent their country at home in front of a sold-out crowd.

Once again, having already had a game together will be hugely beneficial to Australia. They are a very good team and it will take an exceptional effort from the Kiwi Ferns to topple them.

Tip: Australia by 18