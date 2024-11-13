Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane star Ezra Mam is at risk of a lengthy NRL ban after being charged with drug-driving following a head-on collision.

The Broncos five-eighth is accused of failing a roadside drug test after a two-vehicle crash at Bardon, in Brisbane's inner west, about 5.20pm on October 18.

Police allege Mam was driving a Ford Ranger along Simpsons Road that stuck a Toyota Camry travelling in the opposite direction.

Mam, 21, underwent a roadside drug test and allegedly returned a positive result.

"He was detained for further testing requiring bloods to be taken at hospital which was conducted independently of the QPS (Queensland Police Service)," a police statement said.

A secondary test returned a positive result on Tuesday, police said.

Mam was on Wednesday charged with "driving while relevant drug is present in blood" and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

He was issued with a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 16.

The Broncos have been notified of the charges and released a statement.

"The club was notified this afternoon that charges have now been laid," Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

"We will respect the legal process and will continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit on next steps, as this matter moves forward.

"Ezra is currently seeking external support and we will give him the time and space to do so.

"As the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to make further comment."

The length of any rugby league ban will be determined by the NRL.

Canterbury winger Josh Addo-Carr and Cronulla playmaker Braydon Trindall both tested positive to driving under the influence of an illicit drug in the 2024 season, but Mam's situation is compounded by his accident, which caused injuries and trauma to three victims.

The NRL fined Addo-Carr $15,000 and suspended him for four matches after he tested positive to driving under the influence of cocaine on September 6.

Trindall was stood down by the Sharks and missed five matches after a mid-range drink-driving offence in April when he also tested positive to having an illicit drug in his system.