The Timberwolves' season may have ended on a low note, but Anthony Edwards' confidence is still set on high.

The 22-year-old superstar was asked Sunday about his role with Team USA at the Paris Games, where he'll play alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

"I'm still the No. 1 option," Edwards said. "Y'all might look at it differently, but I don't."

Edwards, who led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals before losing 4-1 to the Mavericks, has not been shy about promoting his strengths throughout his four years of professional play, but has delivered on his words with strong performances, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

He is also the youngest on Team USA, but that is not stopping him from believing he will play an active role when the games begin July 26.

"I just go out there and be myself. ... Shoot my shots, play defense. They've got to fit in to play around me. That's how I feel," Edwards said.

Another reason Edwards may feel like he's in good company going into his first Games: It's the first for a lot of other big-name stars. Edwards, Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton are all making their Olympics debuts.

Curry was eligible for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, but playoff wear-and-tear in 2016 and the pandemic in 2020 kept him from committing. Curry said Sunday he's excited for his first opportunity.

"When you have this type of talent -- the best in our league and the best in the world -- we want to continue our dominance as Team USA. I'm very excited about just taking it and soaking it all in. But, the competition and challenge to win is probably going to be as hard as it's ever been. I think we're up for it," Curry said.

Team USA takes on Serbia in for Round 1 of the group phase of the Paris Games on July 28.