Croatia will no longer host next year's world cross country championships, after World Athletics on Friday said preparations for the event had not "advanced sufficiently".

The championships were set to be held in Medulin and Pula.

"World Athletics believes that preparations have not advanced sufficiently for Medulin and Pula to host the event on Feb. 10 next year, as scheduled," the governing body said in a statement.

"However, World Athletics is in advanced negotiations with an alternative host in Europe with a view to staging the event in March 2024. The new host will be announced before the end of September."

The Croatian Athletics Federation could not immediately be reached for comment.

This year's World Athletics Cross Country Championships were held in February in Bathurst, Australia, while the next edition will take place in Tallahassee, Florida (2026).