Calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, Cricket World Cups, Asian Cup and more

Open Extended Reactions

As 2024 comes into view, India's sporting calendar leaps into overdrive, with this the year the Paris Olympics and Paralympics take place. After a 2023 that saw India achieve unprecedented highs in sport, the aim will be to emulate the success of 107 medals at the Asian Games and 111 medals at the Para Asian Games.

Here's the 2024 calendar to keep track of big tournaments and ESPN India's coverage:

January

2024 ISSF Asia Olympic Qualifiers, Rifle/Pistol in Jakarta, Indonesia: January 05-18

India might have already sealed several Paris Olympic quotas in shooting, but their quest for more continues at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

2024 WTT Star Contender Doha, Qatar: January 08-13

India's 2023 table tennis calendar begins in Qatar, with G Sathiyan and Manika Batra in action in the mixed doubles. The WTT Finals take place from 3-5 Jan but no Indian qualified.

2024 Kalinga Super Cup (football) in Odisha: January 08-23

As Indian football's leagues pause to make way for the AFC Asian Cup, 16 clubs (12 from the Indian Super League and four from the I-League) vie for India's premier cup competition, with the prize of an AFC slot.

2024 Malaysia Open, Badminton (Super 1000) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: January 09-14

The badminton calendar begins once more with the Malaysia Open, with India's best badminton stars aiming to build up to the Paris Olympics.

2024 Asian Men's Handball Championships in Bahrain: January 11-25

India are placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Japan.

2024 AFC Asian Cup (football) in Qatar: January 12 to February 10

India's footballing calendar begins with Sunil Chhetri and co. facing Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B

2024 ISSF Asia Olympic Qualifiers, Shotgun in Kuwait City, Kuwait: January 12-22

2024 Formula E E-prix in Mexico City, Mexico: January 13

India's Mahindra Racing begin their 2024 season with a new driver lineup of former champion Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara.

However, the Hyderabad E-Prix, deemed a success last year, and scheduled for February 10th of this year is set to drop off from the calendar after a change in government.

2024 FIH Women's Hockey Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, India: January 13-19

Janneke Schopman's India are placed in a pool of New Zealand, United States and Italy, with the top-3 from this tournament qualifying for the Olympics.

The men's qualifiers also take place in Oman and Spain at this time, but with India have already qualified for Paris on account of their Asian Games gold.

2023 African Cup of Nations (football) in Ivory Coast: January 13 to February 11

2024 WTT Contender Doha, Qatar: January 14-20

Manika Batra begins India's singles action, while she also partners Archana Kamath and G Sathiyan in their respective events.

2024 Australia Open (tennis) in Melbourne: January 15-28

Rafa Nadal is back.

2024 India Open, Badminton (Super 750) in New Delhi, India: January 16-21

The India Open, in only its second time as a Super 750 event, returns with most of India's badminton stars expected to feature.

2024 U-19 ODI Cricket World Cup (M) in South Africa: January 19 to February 11

India will aim to defend their crown in South Africa, with 16 teams participating. India are grouped alongside Bangladesh, United States and Ireland.

2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea: January 19 to February 01

India has a single representative for these Winter Youth Olympics.

2024 Asian Marathon Championships in Hong Kong, China: January 21

2024 Indonesia Masters, Badminton (Super 500) in Jakarta, Indonesia: January 23-28

2024 WTT Star Contender in Goa, India: January 23-28

India's first-ever WTT series event continues in its second edition in Panaji, Goa, with all of India's top table tennis stars expected to feature.

2024 ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt: January 24 to February 01

The first World Cup of the 2024 ISSF season comes at a familiar hunting ground for Indian shooters in Cairo, Egypt.

2024 FIH Hockey 5s Women's World Cup in Muscat, Oman: January 24-28

This is the first-ever Hockey 5s World Cup, and India are placed in Pool C with Namibia, Poland and the United States.

2024 FIH Hockey 5s Men's World Cup in Muscat, Oman: January 28-31

India are placed in Pool B with Egypt, Jamaica and Switzerland.

February

2024 Prime Volleyball League Season 3: TBA

2024 Women's Premier League: TBA

2023-24 Indian Super League: Resumes in February

2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar: February 02-18

The likes of Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash are expected to feature, although there are concerns with the timing of the championships with respect to the Paris Olympics.

2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships (Olympic Qualifiers) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan: February 03-10

A crucial tournament for Mirabai Chanu, as she bids to make the Paris Olympics following her Asian Games injury.

2023-24 FIH Pro League (W) in Odisha, India: February 03-18

The Indian women's hockey team makes its Pro League debut with double headers against China, Netherlands, Australia and the United States.

2023-24 FIH Pro League (M) in Odisha, India: February 10-25

The men's side begin with double-headers against Spain, Netherlands, Australia and Ireland.

2024 ISSF World Cup, Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco: February 04-13

2024 ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol in Granada, Spain: February 10-18

Superbowl LVIII : February 11

2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Selangor, Malaysia: February 13-18

India had gone out in the group stages (both M & W) of the previous edition in 2022, so will be aiming to do better this time around.

2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea: February 16-25

Quarterfinalists will automatically qualify for the Paris Olympics - The Indian men's and women's teams were knocked out in the Ro16 in the previous edition in 2022.

2024 Archery Asia Cup, Stage 1 in Baghdad, Iraq: February 20-25

2024 Asian Athletics Indoor Championships in Tehran, Iran: February 21-23

2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand: February 24 to 6 March

The Covid-postponed event finally takes place with 30 sports set to feature.

2024 Boxing World Qualification Tournament 1 (Olympic Qualifiers) in Busto Arsizio, Italy: February 29 to March 12

India have already sealed four spots in women's boxing for the Olympics (50, 54, 57 and 75kg), but the men's contingent is yet to do so.

March

2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom: March 01-03

2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain: March 02

Max Verstappen's all-conquering Red Bull will begin his quest to win four consecutive World Drivers Championship titles in the Bahrain GP.

2024 SAFF Cross-Country Championships in Lahore, Pakistan: March 03

2024 French Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Paris, France: March 05-10

2024 WTT Singapore Smash: March 07-17

2024 AFC Cup Inter-zone playoff semifinals: March 07, March 14

Odisha FC are India's only remaining representation in Asian club football, and they face the ASEAN champions in a two-legged knockout tie.

2024 All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England: March 12-17

2024 Indian Premier League: March 22 to May 29*

*Dates subject to change with India's general elections in mind.

2024 Archery Asia Cup, Stage 2 in Bangkok, Thailand: March 24-31

2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia: March 30

2024 IWF Weightlifting World Cup (Olympic Qualifiers) in Phuket, Thailand: March 31 to April 11

April

2022-23 Indian Super League Playoffs and Final: TBA

2024 Asian Boxing Championships: TBA

2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Canada: April 03-25

R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, D Gukesh qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament - the first for India since Viswanathan Anand. R Vaishali and Koneru Humpy making the Women's Candidates tournament, means it will feature five Indians in total.

2024 Badminton Asia Championships: April 09-14

The 'Race to Paris Olympic Qualification' period ends April 28, with this the last chance to earn qualification.

2024 ITTF World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification event in Havirov, Czech Republic: April 11-12

2024 SAFF Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai, India: April 12-14

2024 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: April 11-16

Will India's wrestling fraternity wade through the federation's turmoil to triumph on the mat?

2024 ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Rifle / Pistol in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: April 11-19

2024 Asian 20km Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan: April 17

2024 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: April 19-21

2024 Diamond League in Xiamen, China: April 20

The 2024 edition of the Diamond League begins with all eyes on India's rising athletics stars, as well as Neeraj Chopra, of course.

2024 World Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkey: April 21-22

2024 ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha, Qatar: April 22-30

2024 Archery World Cup in Shanghai, China: April 23-28

2024 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Dubai, UAE: April 24-27

2024 Diamond League in Shanghai/Suzhou, China: April 27

2024 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup in Chengdu, China: April 28 to May 05

The Indian men's badminton contingent will aim to defend their Thomas Cup title from 2022, while the women's team will aim to do better in the Uber Cup.

May

2024 ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan: May 01-12

2024 NRAI Paris Olympics Shooting Selection Trials 1 in New Delhi: May 03

India's shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics will be decided over multiple trials in May - there is already controversy brewing with the NRAI only awarding a single bonus point to shooters who've earned Olympic quotas from international competitions.

The selection trials for Tokyo had witnessed multiple shooters accrue 5-6 bonus points before the trials - with the advantage too big to overcome.

2024 World Athletics Relay in Nassau, Bahamas: May 04-05

2024 ITTF Continental Olympic Qualification Tournaments (TBD): May 06-12, 13-19

2024 UWW World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey: May 09-12

2024 Diamond League in Doha, Qatar: May 10

2024 Thailand Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Bangkok, Thailand: May 14-19

2023 Diamond League, Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme in Rabat, Morocco: May 19

2024 World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE: May 19-24

2024 Malaysia Masters, Badminton (Super 500) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: May 21-26

2024 Archery World Cup in Yecheon, South Korea: May 21-16

2023-24 FIH Pro League (M&W) in Antwerp, Belgium: May 22-25

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams take on Argentina and Belgium in two legs.

2024 IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru: May 22-26

2024 Boxing World Qualification Tournament 2 (Olympic Qualifiers) in Bangkok, Thailand: May 23 to June 03

With the International Boxing Association (IBA) banned from conducting Olympic trials, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will do so instead.

2024 NRAI Paris Olympics Shooting Selection Trials 2 in Bhopal: May 23

2024 Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA: May 25

2024 French Open (tennis) in Paris: May 26 to June 09

2024 Singapore Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Singapore: May 28 to June 02

2024 Diamond League, Bislett Games in Olso, Norway: May 30

2024 ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany: May 31 to June 07

June

2023-24 FIH Pro League (M&W) in London, England: June 01-09

The Pro League heads to London, where India's men and women face Germany and Great Britain over two legs each. With this the last competitive action before the Paris Olympics, these games hold plenty of significance.

2024 FIDE World Junior U20 Chess Championships in New Delhi, India: June 01-14

2024 UEFA Champions League Final in Wembley, London: June 01

2024 Diamond League, BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden: June 02

2024 Indonesia Open, Badminton (Super 1000) in Jakarta, Indonesia: June 04-09

2024 T20 Cricket World Cup (M) in the USA and the West Indies: June 04-30

India will aim to end their ICC trophy drought, with this the first World Cup to be held in the United States, ahead of cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

2024 ISSF World Cup, Shotgun in Lonato, Italy: June 07-09

2024 World Modern Pentathlon Championships in Zhengzhou, China: June 09-16

Mayan Chaphekar, India's leading modern pentathlete and India's sole representative at the Asian Games will be aiming to use the season's World Cups and the World Championships to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

2024 Australia Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Sydney, Australia: June 11-16

2024 UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany: June 14 to July 14

International football takes centre-stage with the Euros as Italy aim to defend their crown

2024 Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey: June 18-23

Antalya will also host the last Paris Olympics qualifier before the World Cup.

2024 Copa America in the USA: June 20 to July 14

With 6 CONCACAF nations also participating, Argentina will be hoping to defend their crown, especially as the final takes place in Miami... home to a certain Lionel Messi.

2024 U-17, U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan: June 22-30

2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Bali, Indonesia: June 28 to July 07

July

2024 Wimbledon (tennis) in London: July 01-14

2024 World Senior Team Chess Championships in Krakow, Poland: Jul 01-12

India's burgeoning presence at the top end of Chess rankings ought to see them mount a credible challenge.

2024 Canada Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Calgary, Canada: July 02-07

The last BWF World Tour action before the Olympics might see Indian badminton stars feature heavily.

2024 Diamond League, Meeting de Paris in Paris, France: July 07

2024 Diamond League, Herculis in Monaco: July 12

2024 U-15, U-20 Asian Wrestling Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: June 16-24

2024 Diamond League, London Athletics Meet in London, England: July 20

The last Athletics meet before the Olympics, although many stars might not risk injury.

2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France: July 26 to August 11 (events start July 24)

*The* multi-sports event of the year, with almost every Indian sportsperson building up to this nineteen-day extravaganza in Paris. Hopes are high for a double-digit medal return after a record seven in Tokyo, especially with the Asian Games contingent returning with a record 107 medals in 2023.

August

2024 U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina: August 19-25

2024 Japan Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Tokyo, Japan: August 20-25

2024 Diamond League, Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland: August 22

Track and field stars return to Diamond League action just a few days after the Olympics.

2024 Diamond League, Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland: August 25

2024 World U-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru: August 26-31

2024 US Open (tennis) in New York: August 26 to September 08

2024 Korea Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Seoul, South Korea: August 27 to September 01

2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France: August 28 to September 08

India's para athletes earned 19 medals in Tokyo, and after a record 111 medals at the Para Asian Games (including three world records), hopes are understandably high.

2024 Diamond League, Golden Gala in Rome, Italy: August 30

2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia: August 31 to September 22

AFC have four slots, but the Indian women's junior teams have had a tough time recently so might find it difficult to qualify.

September

2024 T20 Cricket World Cup (W) in Bangladesh: TBA

The Indian women's cricket team will have the chance to finally get past their final/semi-final hoodoo of major tournaments.

2024 U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Pontevedra, Spain: September 02-08

2024 Diamond League, Weltklasse in Zurich, Switzerland: September 05

2024 FIDE 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary: September 10-23

The Indian men's and women's teams will be hoping to medal at the 'World Cup of Chess' after their bronze medals from last year.

2024 Hong Kong Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Hong Kong, China: September 10-15

2024 Diamond League Final, Memorial van Damme in Brussels, Belgium: September 13-14

The climax of the Diamond League, with Neeraj Chopra aiming to defend his crown.

2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan: September 14 to October 06

India had explored bidding to host this tournament, but Uzbekistan won as the only official bid. With only three AFC slots left for qualification, India have a tough task.

2024 China Open, Badminton (Super 1000) in Changzhou, China: September 17-22

2024 IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Suva, Fiji: September 17-21

2024 IWF World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Leon, Spain: September 19-27

2024 MotoGP Grand Prix of India, Buddh International Circuit in Noida, India: September 20-22

Moto GP returns to India after a hugely successful debut grand prix in 2023.

2024 IWF Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Philippines: September 29 to October 05

October

2024 National Games in Uttarakhand: TBA

2024 SAFF Athletics Championships in Ranchi, India: October 04-06

India host the SAFF athletics meet and will be aiming for plenty of success.

2024 ITTF Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan: October 06-13

India's table tennis stars will face off against stiff competition, but miracles do happen.

2024 Arctic Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Vantaa, Finland: October 08-13

2024 BWF World Junior Championships in Nanchang, China: October 08-13

2024 Asian Cross Country Championships in Hong Kong, China: October 11

2024 Denmark Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Odense, Denmark: October 15-20

2024-25 FIH Pro League Block 1: October 16-31

2024 IBA Youth World Boxing Championships (M&W) in Porec, Croatia: October 20 to November 06

2024 U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania: October 21-27

November

2024 Junior World Championships Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun in Lima, Peru: November 01-11

2024 WTA Finals (tennis) in China: November 03-10

2024 ATP Finals (tennis) in Turin, Italy: November 10-17

2024 Japan Masters, Badminton (Super 500) in Kumamoto, Japan: November 12-17

2024 China Masters, Badminton (Super 750) in Shenzhen, China: November 19-24

2024 Davis Cup Finals (tennis) in Germany: November 19-24

2023 Syed Modi India International, Badminton (Super 300) in Lucknow, India: November 26 to December 01

December

2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China: TBA

2024 ITTF World Youth Championships 2024, Helsingborg (SWE): December 01-08

2024 BWF India Super 100 I : December 03-08

2024-25 FIH Pro League Block 2: December 04-17

2024 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Manama, Bahrain: December 04-14

The climax of the weightlifting season, with Mirabai Chanu likely to feature.

2024 BWF India Super 100 II : December 10-15

2024 BWF Badminton World Tour Finals: December 11-15

India went without a representative in the 2023 edition (a first since 2010) and will be hoping for a better outcome this time.