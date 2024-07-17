Welcome to the Simone Biles Eras Tour

Open Extended Reactions

Perhaps no sport has changed so fundamentally and dramatically as women's gymnastics over the past decade. At the center of all that change: Simone Biles.

Like all great artists, the 27-year-old has influenced a generation. She has altered the archetype of an elite gymnast simply by being herself. By giggling at practice. By sharing photos on social media of family vacations and pizza parties. By speaking truth to power. By choosing her well-being over medals. By competing at the highest level into her late-20s. And by showcasing a positive, healthy way to win.

Because of her longevity, Biles is also the rare gymnast with eras -- and a relationship with fans built over time. Ahead of her third Olympics, we take you on the Eras Tour, Simone's Version. Are you ready for it?

